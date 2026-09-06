MLS Roundup: Cavan Sullivan makes USMNT case as Antoine Griezmann, Josh Sargent and Breel Embolo shine

For a while, comparisons between Cavan Sullivan and Freddy Adu carried all the wrong implications. Now, Sullivan is being mentioned alongside the former U.S. phenom for the right reasons.

Sullivan's 75th-minute goal against CF Montréal gave him 11 MLS goal contributions this season, breaking Adu's record for the most by a player aged 16 or younger in a single season. His run of goal contributions in five consecutive matches also set a league record, with Sullivan becoming the youngest player ever to accomplish the feat. I

n roughly four months, he has gone from a prospect facing questions about whether he was worth the hype on a languishing Union team to a leading player for a club that has surged back into the playoff picture.









Sullivan now has seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions in 27 appearances. The youngster celebrated his latest by playfully paying tribute to a much more senior Philadelphia sports star in LeBron James, who joined the neighboring 76ers a few months ago. But back to those numbers: That level of production would earn a player in his mid-20s consideration for Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT squad, and the timing could work in Sullivan's favor. The first camp after a World Cup is typically a time for experimentation, when coaches bring in younger players who could become part of the team's next cycle. Sullivan is certainly making his case.

Credit must go to two parties here: the Union's decision-makers and Ryan Richter. Bradley Carnell guided a low-budget Philadelphia side to last year's Supporters' Shield, so cutting ties with the South African coach was neither easy nor popular. But ownership and the front office clearly believed the club's academy products deserved a larger first-team role than Carnell was prepared to give them, and they needed someone willing to enact that vision.

Enter Richter. Not much was known about the interim coach outside Philadelphia before his appointment, but the Union are firmly in his DNA. He has served the club at several levels, from player to development coach and now interim manager. If Philadelphia can maintain this momentum, expect that interim tag to be replaced by something more permanent.