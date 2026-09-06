MLS Roundup: Cavan Sullivan makes USMNT case as Antoine Griezmann, Josh Sargent and Breel Embolo shine
There was a time when suggesting Cavan Sullivan should start a Major League Soccer match would have raised eyebrows.
The teenager, who signed his first professional deal at 14 just over two years ago, often looked his age during his first two MLS seasons. Now, though, is he the best Under-21 player in the North American top flight? On recent form, he might be making a case for it. Sullivan has scored three goals in his last three outings and recorded a goal contribution in five straight. The future might already be here.
Sullivan wasn't the only exciting storyline from MLS Matchday 24. At the opposite end of the age spectrum, Antoine Griezmann continues to show that he has plenty left in the tank with Orlando City, while Robert Lewandowski and the Chicago Fire survived a wild eight-goal thriller against Toronto FC, of all teams. Then, of course, we'd be remiss not to mention a certain eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in South Florida.
All that and more in the latest edition of MLS Roundup, a weekly recap of the biggest storylines from Saturday's matches.
Are you watching Cavan, Poch?
For a while, comparisons between Cavan Sullivan and Freddy Adu carried all the wrong implications. Now, Sullivan is being mentioned alongside the former U.S. phenom for the right reasons.
Sullivan's 75th-minute goal against CF Montréal gave him 11 MLS goal contributions this season, breaking Adu's record for the most by a player aged 16 or younger in a single season. His run of goal contributions in five consecutive matches also set a league record, with Sullivan becoming the youngest player ever to accomplish the feat. I
n roughly four months, he has gone from a prospect facing questions about whether he was worth the hype on a languishing Union team to a leading player for a club that has surged back into the playoff picture.
Sullivan now has seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions in 27 appearances. The youngster celebrated his latest by playfully paying tribute to a much more senior Philadelphia sports star in LeBron James, who joined the neighboring 76ers a few months ago. But back to those numbers: That level of production would earn a player in his mid-20s consideration for Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT squad, and the timing could work in Sullivan's favor. The first camp after a World Cup is typically a time for experimentation, when coaches bring in younger players who could become part of the team's next cycle. Sullivan is certainly making his case.
Credit must go to two parties here: the Union's decision-makers and Ryan Richter. Bradley Carnell guided a low-budget Philadelphia side to last year's Supporters' Shield, so cutting ties with the South African coach was neither easy nor popular. But ownership and the front office clearly believed the club's academy products deserved a larger first-team role than Carnell was prepared to give them, and they needed someone willing to enact that vision.
Enter Richter. Not much was known about the interim coach outside Philadelphia before his appointment, but the Union are firmly in his DNA. He has served the club at several levels, from player to development coach and now interim manager. If Philadelphia can maintain this momentum, expect that interim tag to be replaced by something more permanent.
Griezmann delivers in the clutch
Don't look now, but Orlando City have quietly become one of MLS's best teams in recent weeks, and veteran Designated Player Antoine Griezmann is a big reason why.
The French icon, 35, has five goals and three assists in eight matches and delivered another decisive moment at home against San Diego FC on Saturday. After U.S. international Daryl Dike made a blazing run to collect a long ball and helped advance the move, Justin Ellis picked out Griezmann with a perfectly timed pass. The Frenchman did the rest, calmly slotting home the game's only goal.
Griezmann's success in Orlando has been nothing short of remarkable, especially considering how unexpectedly the Lions landed his signature early in the season. Let's not forget: Griezmann appeared in a documentary about visiting his sister in New York, was linked with Los Angeles FC for nearly three years and frequently attended Miami Heat games. He seemed far more likely to end up near South Beach than in Central Florida - but the city that is home to Disney World certainly ain't complaining.
Orlando are now sitting in a play-in position, a dramatic turnaround for a team that couldn't do much of anything right early in the season and ultimately fired its previously successful coach, Oscar Pareja.
And spare a thought for San Diego FC. Is sporting director Tyler Heaps beginning to regret his decision to side with coach Mikey Varas over Mexico star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano? Lozano received a massive concert-style unveiling when he arrived in San Diego and quickly became an icon to a fanbase located in a city with a significant Mexican population. Now, regional rivals LA Galaxy are on the upswing with Lozano, while San Diego have struggled to recapture the magic of their inaugural season and sit eighth, just one point ahead of the teams directly below them.
Sargent bags first career hat trick in eight-goal thriller
Injuries have prevented Josh Sargent from delivering on the massive expectations that accompanied his arrival at Toronto FC. His $22 million fee currently makes him the third-most expensive signing in MLS history, and that figure could rise to a league-record $27 million if certain incentives are triggered.
A series of ailments has limited Sargent to just 16 appearances this season, preventing him from reaching the prolific heights he occasionally hit at Norwich. On Saturday, however, he reminded everyone what he can do.
The striker recorded his first MLS hat trick in a wild home encounter with the Chicago Fire - a match in which both teams threw caution to the wind and neither deserved to lose. Lining up opposite Robert Lewandowski, arguably one of the five greatest strikers of this century, Sargent showed his quality from the start. He controlled the ball neatly inside the box before finishing cleanly for his first goal.
In a feisty encounter that saw Sargent and fellow goalscorer Maren Haile-Selassie become involved in a physical exchange, Toronto and Chicago continued trading goals. Lewandowski got in on the act in the 63rd minute before Derrick Etienne Jr. delivered a crucial stoppage-time equalizer to ensure the Reds escaped with a point.
Toronto's playoff hopes remain slim. They sit just one point behind ninth-place Philadelphia but are part of a crowded race that also includes the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United. There could still be plenty at stake for the Reds, particularly for Robin Fraser. Favorable circumstances have rarely followed the coach during his stops at Chivas USA, the Colorado Rapids and now Toronto. The Reds have one of MLS's most expensive squads, and although significant injuries have disrupted their entire season, Fraser is under pressure to deliver with only one year remaining on his contract.
Toronto have 11 matches remaining, and the front half of that schedule is challenging. It includes two meetings with Nashville SC, along with games against Orlando City and St. Louis City SC. The back half, however, features several teams Toronto are directly competing with for a playoff spot. Results during that stretch could prove critical for the 59-year-old coach.
South American rivalries steal Embolo’s thunder
Breel Embolo was arguably MLS's biggest signing in the aftermath of the 2026 World Cup, and he wasted no time making his presence felt for Atlanta United.
The Swiss star coolly converted a penalty on his debut to secure a 2-2 draw for the Five Stripes against Inter Miami at Nu Stadium.
Embolo is known for his aggressive pressing and aerial ability, and he arrived as advertised. He won two of his three aerial duels, created two chances and made his presence felt defensively. Yet, as impressive as his Atlanta debut was, it was almost overshadowed by the South American edge running through the contest.
The match took place in South Florida, but at times it might as well have been played at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. The rivalries among players from Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay were on full display, with chippiness and verbal exchanges throughout the game. Lionel Messi provided an assist for Casemiro, who scored his second MLS goal, while Miguel Almirón will rue his missed opportunity. The former Newcastle star scored earlier in the match but botched a 73rd-minute penalty that could have swung the result in Atlanta's favor.
Like Toronto, Atlanta have assembled an expensive squad with clear postseason expectations, although they haven't endured the same level of injury problems as the Reds. Embolo could be the catalyst for a turnaround - especially if the Five Stripes continue playing as they did against Miami.