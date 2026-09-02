Mary Fowler exclusive: Man City's forgotten star is raring to go for defending WSL champions after time for reflection during ACL recovery

It’s no wonder Mary Fowler believes in fate. The semi-finals of the 2024-25 FA Cup produced one of the toughest moments of her career, throwing a devastating knee injury her way. But, 12 months later, the same stage of the same competition was the setting for the biggest moment of her comeback so far, as part of a journey that saw Manchester City win the trophy for the first time in six years.

Fowler was still in the early stages of her return when City found themselves 2-0 down to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with five minutes remaining. An ACL tear in defeat to Manchester United the year prior had sidelined her for 10 months, leaving her in agony as her team crashed out of the last competition they were still alive in during a disappointing campaign.

When City were staring that same outcome in the face earlier this year, though, Fowler made her availability count. Within seconds of entering the game, her first touches of the afternoon saw her arrow in a wonderful strike that head coach Andree Jeglertz believes changed the momentum of the tie. Minutes later, Khadija Shaw levelled the scores and then won the game in extra-time, sending City to Wembley, where a league and cup double would be completed.

“It weirdly ended up being this poetic moment where it was also the game that I got injured in, so it was full circle, which was nice,” Fowler points out, speaking to GOAL before the new Women’s Super League season kicks-off this weekend. “That was pretty cool because I feel like I have weird moments like that where I really believe in the universe and energies and stuff. That moment, I was like, 'Wow, it felt like it was meant to be'.”