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Declan Rice GFX HIC 1-1GOAL

'Man of the Year' Declan Rice's relentless climb towards becoming a true football megastar

The Arsenal midfielder has enjoyed a sensational year individually and with his club, earning recognition from British culture's arbiters of influence

Krishan Davis

  • Declan Rice's rise has been as relentless as the Arsenal midfielder is on the pitch, and his ever-growing profile has now been recognised by British culture's arbiters or influence, GQ. The 27-year-old has been selected among the renowned magazine's Men of the Year cover stars for 2026 - a celebration of those who have made a big impact across fashion, music, sport and wider culture.

    Rice's inclusion is an acknowledgement of what has been a standout year for him individually, at club level with the Gunners and on the international stage. While he somehow remains a divisive figure for some, this is just the latest milestone on his unstoppable ascent to becoming a megastar on and off the pitch.

  • Stellar year

    Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    Rice was a key cog in Mikel Arteta's title-winning Arsenal side, helping to end a 22-year-long wait for a Premier League crown

    It's been one helluva year for Rice on the pitch, most notably at club level with Arsenal. The midfielder was absolutely fundamental as Mikel Arteta's Gunners finally ended an agonising 22-year Premier League title drought, which he describes to GQ as the realisation of a lifelong dream. He repeatedly helped to haul his side over the line with his marauding forward runs, tirelessness and, more surprisingly, some clutch attacking contributions.

    Rice finished the campaign with an impressive 16 goal contributions in all competitions, 11 of which were assists for his team-mates - a reflection of the selfless nature of his game. He was also a key cog in Arsenal going unbeaten in the Champions League right through to the final, and had it not been for a penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, he would have ended the season as a European double winner.

    After making 55 appearances for the Gunners during the club season, Rice would have been forgiven for having run out of gas by the time the 2026 World Cup rolled around across the United States, Canada and Mexico, but despite grappling with fitness issues, he was still an indispensable part of Thomas Tuchel's setup, forming a formidable midfield trio alongside Jude Bellingham and Elliot Anderson.

    Before England's now-infamous semi-final capitulation against Argentina, Rice looked set to end an already-stellar season by becoming a World Cup finalist.

  • Strangely divisive

    England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
    Getty Images Sport

    Even though he is a consistent performer on the pitch and a likeable character off it, Rice somehow continues to divide opinion among rival fans

    Despite his exploits for club and country this year, Rice still remains a divisive figure among rival fans. Many suggest that because one of his greatest assets is his engine and, arguably, he isn't necessarily one of the most technically-gifted midfielders on the planet, he doesn't deserve to be considered among the best in his position and is therefore overrated.

    Others are somehow rubbed up the wrong way by the 27-year-old's bubbly, outgoing personality, accusing him of being performative. Some have even gone to the extent of aiming insults at his long-term partner, Lauren Fryer. Rice reveals to GQ that online abuse actually saw him leave X (formerly Twitter) three years ago, with negative messages sometimes enough to ruin his day.

    The only logical explanation for the criticism Rice receives in some corners of the internet is jealousy from supporters of rival clubs and bitterness among those who would rather overlook his obvious qualities as a midfielder to tear him down. He has a track record of markedly improving every team he has played in, and his disarming off-field persona is what sets him apart.

  • 'Prove you wrong'

    Declan Rice GQ - SINGLE USE ONLY
    Fanny-Latour Lambert/British GQ

    Rice is absolutely convinced of his ability to take criticism on board and shift people's opinion of him

    For his part, even at the age of 27, Rice is intent on turning his detractors into believers. His relentlessness, consistency and winning mentality on the pitch have gone some way to achieving that already in 2026.

    "I keep levelling up. I keep improving. I take criticism on from the manager. My ears are always open," he says in an interview for his cover story for British GQ's Men of the Year 2026 issue. "I'll hold my hands up and say, 'Look, I've been sh*t today'.

    "Then I played well, but I need to do it again next week. If you think I'm good, good. If you think I'm sh*t, all right. But eventually I'll prove you wrong." Currently on course for a second consecutive Premier League title, with Arsenal five points clear and looking pretty formidable at the time of writing, you certainly wouldn't bet against him.

  • Influence on & off the pitch

    Arsenal x Oakley
    Arsenal

    Rice recently fronted Arsenal's campaign alongside eyewear brand Oakley and has become a growing presence in wider culture

    Fuelled by his success on the pitch, Rice's brand is booming off it. The Arsenal man is an ambassador for global haircare brand L'Oreal, and he looks set to renew his lucrative boot deal with adidas having flirted with a move away at the end of his contract, generating plenty of talk online in the process.

    The England international knows the high fashion space, too, having previously appeared in Prada and Burberry campaigns and even walked catwalks in his time. He was recently chosen to front the launch video for Arsenal's partnership with eyewear specialists Oakley, showing off his acting skills as he retraced the steps of the Gunners' trophy parade back in the summer.

    Despite that plethora of lucrative sponsorship deals and his big-money contract at the Emirates Stadium, Rice insists in his interview with GQ that he believes the money in football is "ridiculous" and isn't his main motivation, as he aims to instil values in his children that ensure they recognise their privilege, having grown up in a flat on an estate in Kingston, south-west London, himself.

  • Prestigious recognition

    Declan Rice GQ - SINGLE USE ONLY
    Fanny-Latour Lambert/British GQ

    Rice's exploits this year have earned him his place among British GQ's Men of the Year cover stars for 2026

    That growing influence in football and wider culture has earned Rice his place among British GQ's Men of the Year cover stars for 2026, which celebrates those who have made significant impacts in the worlds of fashion, music and sport. So far, Rice has been joined by rapper Fakemink, with more cover stars to be revealed in due course who will be celebrated at an event in London on Tuesday, November 17.

    "Our annual GQ Men of the Year celebration brings together the biggest, hottest and hardest names in culture," the revered magazine's head of editorial content, Murray Clark, writes in his 'letter from the editor' in the issue. Explaining the footballer's inclusion, he adds: "Declan Rice felt like an obvious choice of cover star for 2026: a player who helped lift Arsenal's Premiership curse, and who remains one of the best midfielders on the planet."

    You might love or hate Declan Rice, but this is just the latest waypoint on his unstoppable ascent to superstardom on and off the pitch, and he shows no sign of slowing down.