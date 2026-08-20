Lionel Messi's Cornella capture, Cristiano Ronaldo at Almeria & the six biggest new club ownership projects being taken on by football's elite stars
Not too long ago, it was generally accepted that coaching and punditry were the two main routes to remain in football after retirement. But now there is a third option, and it's emerged as perhaps the most attractive of all: transitioning from a club employee to a stakeholder.
Elite level players benefitting from insane salaries and endorsement deals have the financial power to enter the ownership world in a sport that has become a multi-billion dollar global entertainment behemoth. Sir David Beckham is considered to be the man who popularised the trend by unveiling Inter Miami as a new MLS franchise in 2018 - a project he has since taken to incredible new levels with the capture of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and a host of other household names.
Alongside his former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville, Beckham also leads a consortium that runs English League Two outfit Salford City, and his blueprint for success is now commonly copied or adapted. Indeed, his old Real Madrid colleague Ronaldo Nazario owns majority stakes in Spanish Segunda outfit Real Valladolid, while Barcelona icon Gerard Pique is at the helm of FC Andorra, who compete in the same division.
Elsewhere, ex-AC Milan and Inter striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a co-owner of Swedish top-flight side Hammarby, and Premier League legends Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry are both minority owners at Como in Serie A, with the former also currently leading the senior team as head coach. As football experts whose lives have revolved around the game, these former professionals are massive assets for clubs looking to reach new heights on and off the pitch.
More active players than ever are jumping on the bandwagon in a form of future-proofing for when it comes time to hang up their boots for good. Below, GOAL runs through the six biggest projects that are just getting off the ground, starting with a homecoming for Catalonia's favourite adopted son...
Lionel Messi - Cornella
In April, Spanish fifth tier outfit UE Cornella made the surprise announcement that Messi had completed a 100 percent takeover of the club. Cornella are based in the south west of Barcelona, the city where the Argentine great spent 17 years as the leading man for the Blaugrana.
Cornella said in an official statement that the move "reinforces Messi’s close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia – a connection rooted in his years at FC Barcelona and sustained ever since." Messi later addressed the players and staff in a video, formally introducing himself while backing their bid for promotion (which ultimately ended in the playoffs).
It will take time for the footballing project to progress, but Messi has had an instant impact on Cornella's global reach, with their Instagram followers count surging into the hundreds of thousands following his arrival. There is also a solid, and well respected academy structure in place at the club already, with Messi set to continue pushing for investment in local Catalan talent.
Messi's former team-mate Jordi Alba came through the ranks at Cornella, as did current Barca star Gerard Martin and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya. Cornella, founded in 1951, also made headlines across Spain by knocking Atletico Madrid out of the 2021 Copa del Rey.
Although this stands as Messi's first acquisition of a European club, he is also an active owner in Uruguay. Alongside Inter Miami strike partner Luis Suarez, he formed Deportivo LSM, a new professional side that competes in Uruguay's fourth tier.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Almeria
“If I can be a club owner, why would I be a manager, sporting director or CEO?” Cristiano Ronaldo said after turning 40, before expressing his desire to one day own "several" clubs. He took the first step towards that goal by acquiring a 25 percent stake in Spanish Segunda outfit Almeria in February, through his CR7 Sports Investments company. "It has been a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch," the Al-Nassr and Portugal striker said in a statement. "UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth."
Almeria are primarily owned by a Saudi Arabian investment consortium led by Mohammed Al-Khereiji, who added: "[Ronaldo] is regarded as the greatest to ever play the game, he knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy." Ronaldo is certainly well-versed in Spanish football, having spent nine years at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, becoming their all-time record goalscorer while winning two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.
There's no denying Almeria's potential either; they last played in La Liga in 2024, and came agonisingly close to a return in June, going down 2-1 on aggregate to Malaga in the playoff final. The club has since brought in a highly regarded new manager, García Pimienta, who spent 20 years coaching in Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, and signed seven new players in a bid to secure automatic promotion in 2026-27.
Ronaldo, now 41, found himself in a unique position at the start of August as Almeria faced Al-Nassr in a pre-season friendly in Lisbon. The Portugal captain took time out from his post-World Cup holiday to watch the action from the stands, and saw the team he currently plays for beaten 2-0 by the club he now co-owns.
Vinicius Junior - Alverca
Vinicius Junior formed part of a group of investors who bought Alverca in February 2025, acquiring between 70 to 80% of the club's shares for a reported €10m. The Real Madrid winger got into business with the Portuguese club at the perfect time, just three months before they achieved promotion for the second year running, getting back into the top flight for the first time since 1998.
Alverca actually folded in 2005 after being relegated from the Liga Portugal, but reformed a year later and embarked on a gruelling journey back up through the regional divisions. Vinicius and his fellow investors saw an opportunity when the Vincintin family were forced into a sale. The family owned another Liga Portugal club, Santa Clara, and it is against league rules to own two clubs.
Vinicius is very much a hands-off investor, with his agent Thassilo Soares now serving as Alverca's majority shareholder. "Our relationship with Vinícius is remote," Alverca sporting director Fernando Malta has said, per a Get French Football News article published by The Guardian. "We say he is the club’s most famous fan."
Alverca's Complexo Desportivo stadium opened its doors to Vinicius for the first time early last season when they played Benfica, and they went on to finish 10th in their first year back in the big time. The club made a record-breaking 35 signings to achieve that feat, though Malta has admitted he does not expect Alverca to go on and one day start challenging Porto, Sporting CP and Benfica for the domestic crown.
"We are not a big club in terms of size, so we need to be creative in our scouting and use of data," Malta added. "The club’s main objective is staying in the top division but the second is selling players." Still, Vinicius' involvement will help attract new talent, and Alverca have more star power to draw from. Eduardo Camavinga, who plays alongside Vinicius at Real, and American rapper Travis Scott are also on board to help provide communication and marketing services for the club.
Mbappe - Caen
Kylian Mbappe completed a takeover of SM Caen in June 2024, with the company he founded, Interconnected Ventures, buying a majority stake in the French club through its investment arm, Coalition Capital. The Real Madrid and France ace, who almost signed for Caen as a youth player in 2012 before heading to Monaco instead, reportedly invested €15m of his own money via the investment fund.
An official statement from Caen read: "This transaction marks a significant step in the club's strategic development and reinforces its natural ambition to remain among the historic places in French football." At that time, they were playing in Ligue 2 and pushing for promotion, but Mbappe's influence has not helped the club continue progressing.
Caen ended up finishing the 2024-25 season down in 18th to be relegated to the Championnat National, France's third tier, for the first time in 41 years. Fans staged protests against the Mbappe regime as results soured and popular manager Nicolas Seube was sacked, with a now infamous 'SMC is not your toy' banner unfurled after a damaging loss against Clermont Foot.
Mbappe has ultimately been unable to successfully juggle his day-to-day duties in Madrid alongside managing a professional club. However, he did make a brave decision at the back end of last year when bringing in former Arsenal and France manager Gael Clichy as Caen's new head coach.
Clichy has since stabilised the team, albeit while falling short of the playoffs in May, and Caen are optimistic about securing a return to Ligue 2 this term. Mbappe also signed off on the appointment of former Caen and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Mathieu Bodmer as the club's director of football this summer, though L'Equipe has reported that the two men did not speak beforehand.
Luka Modric - Swansea
Shortly before bringing the curtain down on his illustrious 13-year career at Real Madrid last summer, Luka Modric became a minority investor and co-owner at Swansea City, saying in a press release that surely caused fans to pinch themselves: "Hi Swansea fans, I’m Luka Modric and I’m excited to be part of the journey. My goal is to support the club’s growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future."
Modric was a huge catch for Swansea's American owners Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, who had been aiming to add a high-profile investor for some time, inspired by Wrexham's success under Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac. The Croatian playmaker, who is now starring in Serie A for AC Milan, had an awareness of Swansea from his time at Tottenham, playing against them home and away in the 2010-11 season, and The Guardian has reported the decision was driven by his desire to learn the business side of the game.
Modric has sought to gain a strong understanding of Swansea's strategy for growth, and volunteered to speak personally with prospective signings. For now, he is very much a background figure at the Swansea.com Stadium, but that is likely to change when the 40-year-old retires.
Swansea's appeal has grown exponentially already thanks to Modric, with Snoop Dogg signing on as an investor a couple of months after the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, and Martha Stewart following suit in December. "It puts us in a different league in terms of some of the things that we are able to do," Swansea chief executive Tom Gorringe said of the new arrivals.
The aim now, is to quite literally jump into another league. The Swans are bidding to secure a return to the Premier League after a nine-year absence, having missed out on the Champions League playoffs in 2025-26 by nine points, and Modric being on hand to provide insight could be invaluable as the new campaign unfolds.
Thibaut Courtois - Genk, Le Mans & Extremadura
Last but by no means least comes Thibaut Courtois, another Real Madrid icon who is still among the world's best goalkeepers at the age of 34. The Belgium international may also be the most business savvy player on the list, having made investment moves at not one, not two, but three clubs since the turn of the year.
In February, Courtois joined an all-star ownership group at Le Mans that already featured celebrity athletes like Novak Djokovic and Felipe Massa. Courtois invested in the club via NxtPlay Capital, the company he co-founded with Gonzalo Vilar, and they have since celebrated returning to Ligue 1 for the first time since 2010.
Three months later, Courtois and NxtPlay become co-owners of CD Extremadura, who have achieved four successive promotions since 2022, rising into Spanish football's third-tier competition the Primera Federacion. However, the most exciting project Courtois has taken on is based in his homeland.
On June 1, Genk announced Courtois' return to the club as a minority investor. The Real No.1 began his career with the Belgian giants, and jumped at the chance to become the club's first external corporate shareholder ever, on the back of their transition into a limited liability company.
"I have pursued excellence all my life. At KRC Genk, I feel that same fire and ambition," Courtois told the club website. "This investment truly feels like coming home. Through this commitment, I want to help the club continue to grow and strengthen its sporting ambitions. From Limburg to the top of Europe."
NxtPlay now sits on the board at Genk, with Vila managing that position for now as Courtois stays focused on his commitments in Madrid, but the shot-stopper is still helping to shape the club's commercial strategy. He has carefully chosen teams with huge potential for growth, with the long-term goal of building a multi-club model, which the likes of the City Football Group, Red Bull Group and BlueCo have established in recent years.