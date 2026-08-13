Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won't win the 2026 Ballon d'Or but PSG's wing wizard is the best player in the world

Paris Saint-Germain won yet another trophy on Wednesday night, dispatching Aston Villa 2-1 at the Stadion Salzburg in Austria to retain the UEFA Super Cup. Unai Emery's depleted Villa side gave a very good account of themselves, with 17-year-old Brain Madjo causing the PSG backline all kinds of problems, but they were ultimately undone by one man: the irrepressible Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

He broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a breath-taking bolt from the blue. Desire Doue fed the former Napoli star on the far side of the box, and he then took two quick touches to deceive Matty Cash before unleashing a wicked right-foot piledriver, which had flown past Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot before he could even flap out an arm.

Very few players are capable of such brilliance, but Kvaratskhelia can deliver those killing blows at any moment. He's a ruthless finisher with both feet and dribbles at full speed at defenders while maintaining full control of the ball, with an elegance that is a joy to behold.

Villa simply couldn't live with him. Kvaratskhelia was a constant threat on the ball and nuisance off it, coming off in the 88th minute with three successful take-ons, three shots, five duel wins, and nine penalty area touches to his name.

He won't win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, but it doesn't really matter. If we're just going by the eye test, no other player in the game is operating on the same level.