Keep, loan or sell? Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson & the Chelsea players whose futures Xabi Alonso must resolve
With just three weeks of the transfer window remaining, Chelsea have plenty of work to do. A flurry of incomings means an already bloated squad has swelled to a massive 41 senior players, and now their focus must shift to outgoings.
There are certain fringe figures whose departures are a foregone conclusion; Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Marc Guiu are all nailed-on to leave having been omitted from the Blues' squad for the pre-season tour to Australia and south-east Asia.
However, the west Londoners still need to get several others out the door because a so-called 'bomb squad' of unwanted stars - something the club has leaned on heavily in recent years - is no longer an option after a FIFA rule change. They must also be conscious of the limited number of players they can send out on loan.
There is uncertainty surrounding plenty of big names who have not been deemed 'untouchable', but how should Chelsea handle their respective futures?
KEEP: Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez faces a fight to get sections of the support back onside after both his flirtations with Real Madrid and antics with Argentina at the World Cup, but he remains a key player at Stamford Bridge and could thrive under Alonso.
There is currently no sign of his favoured move to Real Madrid materialising, especially after the Spanish giants distanced themselves earlier in the summer, and Chelsea should not be considering selling the £120 million-rated ($162m) midfielder to a domestic rival in Manchester City.
LOAN: Liam Delap
There is certain to be some movement in the striker department after Danny Welbeck's surprise arrival this summer, and it currently feels as though Liam Delap is first on the chopping block having flattered to deceive across his one-year spell with the club.
A Premier League loan would be mutually beneficial, and if he can rediscover his goal-scoring form and confidence elsewhere he could be a useful, homegrown weapon going forward, especially if Welbeck's stay only lasts a single season. If not, he could still be sold for a profit.
SELL: Malo Gusto
Malo Gusto's name has featured in the gossip columns for a few weeks now as Chelsea weigh up whether to part ways with the Frenchman, who has never quite reached the heights expected of him since his arrival from Lyon as a highly-rated youngster in 2023.
It's been claimed that former Blues boss Enzo Maresca is keen on a reunion at Man City, but the west Londoners' huge £75 million ($101m) valuation will surely be prohibitive. If they are offered that kind of money, they should jump at it.
KEEP: Nicolas Jackson
One of the surprise packages of pre-season so far, Nicolas Jackson surely will have caught Alonso's eye with his dynamic performances on the Asian leg of the club's tour, causing problems for defences and linking well with his team-mates.
The Senegal international might be viewed as expendable, however, especially if a big-money offer comes in. Joao Pedro and Welbeck are also options up front and Chelsea won't play any form of European football next season, but Jackson is proving that he could be worth keeping around.
LOAN: Mykhailo Mudryk
Even Chelsea seemed surprised by the sensational news that Mykhailo Mudryk's doping ban had been resolved and he was therefore available to play again with immediate effect, seeing him join up with the squad on their pre-season tour.
While his return is undoubtedly great news and a first-team comeback would be romantic, the most logical course of action is surely to loan him out to help him regain his match sharpness and the confidence that he was dearly lacking before his suspension in 2024.
SELL: Pedro Neto
It seems as though Chelsea are just weighing up whether they think Pedro Neto is worth keeping around. He is another who has emerged as a target for City and Maresca, and the Blues have supposedly slapped a massive £70m ($95m) price tag on him.
It's likely that the Portugal international will be behind Estevao and new arrival Morgan Rogers in the wing positions, and he is also unlikely to be a starter if Alonso deploys a back three with two No.10s. As such, the club should certainly consider any decent offers for a player who has struggled for consistency.
KEEP: Romeo Lavia
This could be contingent on whether there is a belief that Romeo Lavia can stay fit, but if (and it's a big 'if') the Belgian keeps healthy throughout 2026-27 then he will be a real asset to a squad that lacks a bit of depth in midfield.
A press-proof, classy midfield operator when he is available, Lavia finally completed his first 90 minutes for Chelsea in pre-season in what looks like a significant physical and psychological stride forward. Alonso could get the best out of him.
LOAN: Josh Acheampong
Some shaky pre-season displays reflect that Josh Acheampong needs to be playing regularly at the highest level to push on in his development, and now he's turned 20, the time has come for him to head elsewhere to get the minutes he requires.
A straight Premier League loan makes the most sense for all parties, with Crystal Palace the most recent team to be linked. Chelsea reportedly rejected multiple approaches for Acheampong early in the summer, deeming him 'untouchable' in the long-term.
SELL: Tosin Adarabioyo
Tosin Adarabioyo used to be the elder statesman in the squad, but the arrivals of Jordan Henderson and Welbeck means he is no longer the most senior figure, and that raises genuine questions of whether he has a future at Stamford Bridge.
While there are few centre-backs in the squad who can build up from the back like he can with his composure on the ball, Tosin has struggled in certain defensive situations and will be down the pecking order after Maxence Lacroix's arrival.
KEEP: Dario Essugo
Highly regarded during his time in Portugal, Dario Essugo's debut season at Stamford Bridge was a write-off as a result of a thigh injury he suffered early in the 2025-26 campaign that forced him to undergo surgery, and a freak setback meant he didn't return until March.
The 21-year-old again is fit again now and deserves a second chance, even if there are doubts over his long-term fitness. He looks like a ready-made back-up to Moises Caicedo, and that's a role that could suit him after so long out of action.
LOAN: Aaron Anselmino
Another player who has had his fitness issues, Aaron Anselmino has had no luck with hamstring injuries since arriving at Chelsea, and that curse may well have struck again after he limped out of a pre-season friendly in tears.
The 21-year-old's immediate future may now depend on how long his recovery takes, but given he is down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine centre-back could do with another loan spell away from Chelsea to build up his first-team minutes and fitness.
KEEP: Mamadou Sarr
If Tosin is sold then it is Mamadou Sarr who should be given the opportunity to impress as one of the back-ups to Levi Colwill and Lacroix. The Senegal international barely played after being recalled from his loan back at Strasbourg in January, but of Chelsea's many centre-back options, he is the most prepared for a first-team breakthrough.
That will require some faith from Alonso, but the 20-year-old has demonstrated during his fledgling senior career that he has all the attributes to become a fine modern centre-back. A season where he is used as a rotation option and in the cup competitions could serve him well.
LOAN: Emmanuel Emegha
One of Chelsea's more pointless signings of recent times (of which there has been many), their fans would be forgiven for completely missing that the club bought Emmanuel Emegha from sister club Strasbourg.
That was after the Dutchman had scored 14 times in 2024-25, but he subsequently spent the vast majority of last season out injured when his pre-agreed switch to west London had already been announced. He still boasted a decent scoring record, but there's no way Emegha should be a first-team option for Alonso in 2026-27.