Jose Mourinho is playing all the hits - but Real Madrid's hopes of winning La Liga are already all-but over
Back in 2010, after a game between Real Madrid and Sevilla, Jose Mourinho turned up for his post-match press conference with a list of 13 alleged errors made by the referee, Clos Gomez. Meanwhile in 2026, at the Metropolitano on Sunday, after a dismal derby defeat to city rivals Atletico, the Portuguese only took issue with two decisions, but, on this occasion, he brought an A4 sheet adorned with a couple of colour screenshots to support his attack on the officials.
"We could have skipped the press conference because the story of the match is right here," Mourinho told reporters, pointing to his piece of paper, which featured images of Lee Kang-In's challenge on Federico Valverde, and Cristian Romero's tackle on Jude Bellingham. "They're two clear red cards.
"But I have to just hug my players, who played a great first half, full of class and character. And besides Atletico, the people who should be happy are [The Technical Committee of Referees]."
In that sense, this felt like vintage Mourinho, "the f*cking master" of media manipulation and misdirection, leaning into a perceived sense of injustice to create a siege mentality within his squad and, more importantly, distract attention away from a pretty pathetic performance. However, while such an approach may have worked 16 years ago (at least for a while), there's very little evidence to suggest it will do so again.
Predictable meltdown
Mourinho and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have always portrayed his 2013 exit as an amicable parting of the ways - and maybe it was, for them. For everyone else in and around the club, though, it was a bitter break-up, a toxic relationship that dragged on far too long.
The two-time Champions League winner had signed a new contract after leading Madrid to the Liga title in 2012, but by the midway point of the following campaign, Mourinho had a mutiny on his hands, having lost the support of several key figures within the dressing room. Basically, almost everyone was tired of Mourinho and his methods.
Perez, though, never fell out of love with his 'Special One' and repeatedly toyed with the idea of bringing him back to the Bernabeu before finally following through on his ill-advised plan this summer.
It was, as we wrote before the appointment had even been confirmed, an act of pure desperation on the part of the president, 'akin to pouring petrol on a dumpster fire' - making Sunday's meltdown entirely predictable.
Older but not wiser
In recent years, Mourinho has consistently claimed to have calmed down, insisting that he's not as combative as he once was. For example, in his very first press conference as Roma's new coach in 2021, he said he'd matured, that he no long longer went looking for trouble, before spending pretty much the majority of his three-year stay at the Stadio Olimpico going after referees - and sometimes even in the carpark after games.
In that context, the idea that we might see a calmer, more composed Mourinho in Madrid was always absurd, particularly as he was returning to a club that encourages and cultivates conspiracy theories. Indeed, Real wasted little time in showing their full support for their coach after the Atletico loss, with the headline on the club's official match report reading, 'A dreadful refereeing performance decides the derby'.
Amid the controversy caused by Mourinho's comments, Madrid also made it clear to Diario AS that the coach was the 'authorised voice' on all matters related to the first team, the unofficial spokesperson effectively, and there's no doubt that a certain section of the fanbase will have lapped up everything he had to say after the derby, given many supporters have long believed their club to be the victim of a La Liga-led plot to prevent them from winning titles.
However, it's telling that the Madrid-based media are no longer buying the stories that Mourinho is selling.
'Lack of tactical awareness'
While there was widespread agreement that Lee should have been dismissed for his studs-up challenge on Valverde, which left the Uruguayan with a badly swollen ankle, the common consensus was that the right team had won.
"Real Madrid say everything was influenced by referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias, but at no point did Mourinho’s side give the impression they were in control of the game," Jose Felix Diaz wrote in AS. "From the opening minute, Atletico played with greater intensity."
Roberto Gomez went even further on the Radio MARCA podcast 'La Tribu', arguing that Mourinho is now out of his depth at Madrid. "The coach is overwhelmed by the situation," the journalist said. "He's reverting to his classic tactic of complaining to referees and other factors to justify his complete lack of tactical awareness."
Certainly, the absence of a discernible plan, other than to try to get the ball to Kylian Mbappe, is an extremely troubling aspect of Madrid's worst start to a Liga season for five years. It's already painfully clear that for all the money spent during the summer, the make-up of Mourinho's midfield is all wrong, as Aurelien Tchouameni and Valverde simply do not have the requisite range of passing to dictate games.
As for the defence, Dean Huijsen's red card against Atletico underlined that for all his attributes, the young centre-back remains frustratingly error-prone - so placing former Liverpool liability Ibrahima Konate alongside him was just asking for trouble.
'Not playing any kind of football'
Mourinho, like every new manager, unquestionably deserves more than seven games to prove himself - but the onus really is on him to 'prove himself'. He may be one of the most successful coaches of all time, but he's provided scant evidence over the past decade to suggest that he's still capable of excelling at the very highest level.
The game has moved on since he last won a league title in 2015, but Mourinho's negative and reactive footballing philosophy remains rooted in the past, making him come across like an ageing rock star reduced to rolling out all of his greatest hits because he's produced nothing of note for years.
Perhaps most worryingly of all, it also appears as if his famed powers of motivation have deserted him, with MARCA's David Sanchez pointing out that Mourinho looks just as "incapable of convincing the forwards to press and run" as his two most recent predecessors, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.
Both Mbappe and Vinicius Junior were anonymous at the Metropolitano, with evidence of their participation only coming after the game in a revealing heat map that showed that they occupied the same position to such an extent that it was impossible to see the Brazilian's No.7 as it was almost completely obscured by Mbappe's No.10.
The inevitable consequence of playing the pair in attack left Los Blancos looking unbalanced and lacking in cohesion - just as they did during their two previous trophy-less seasons. "I don't know if Mourinho's the problem, but what he certainly isn't at the moment is a solution," Sanchez added. "Madrid fans have to understand, and see, as everyone else does, that their team isn't playing any kind of football."
Playing a different game
It will, thus, be fascinating to see what action Mourinho takes after the international break because Madrid, in their current guise, do not look remotely capable of fighting for the title. Sunday's derby defeat means that fourth-placed Real are already six points behind Hansi Flick's free-scoring champions Barcelona, whom they must face at Camp Nou in less than a month.
As Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa wrote in MARCA, "Thinking that this Madrid can challenge Barca requires a leap of faith that the fans aren't willing to take. The two teams play different styles of football. In fact, they seem to inhabit different worlds."
Mourinho is adamant that Madrid can win La Liga, but only "if they let us compete on equal terms" and "under normal circumstances", which made him once again sound like a man getting his excuses in early. He did add, "It's not about how it starts, it's about how it ends."
Right now, though, his second spell at Madrid looks doomed to end just like his first - prematurely, and amid absolute acrimony - because while Mourinho's printer skills may have evolved over the past 16 years, his tactics have not.