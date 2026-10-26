Fabio Cannavaro thought it was a joke. His wife did, too. The defender was driving out of the car park of Real Madrid’s training ground when an unfamiliar face came rushing up shouting his name. The Italian stopped and opened the window.
"He was breathless and started talking to me," Cannavaro recalled of that day 20 years ago. "He said: 'I need to speak to you. I work for France Football', and he gave me his business card." Although perplexed by the journalist’s approach and urgency, Cannavaro said he just wanted to go home for the day. "Can I come with you?" the journalist replied, there was an "important thing" that needed to be discussed.
Driving away with his unexpected passenger, the 33-year-old was told the unbelievable news: he had been voted the best footballer in Europe. When Cannavaro called to inform his wife he was coming home with "a friend who had told me I'd won the Ballon d'Or", her response was: "Look, Fabio, I think it's a joke."
"It was funny and it was unexpected," Cannavaro remembered. "Winning it as a defender is practically impossible." Cannavaro had indeed achieved the inconceivable. On November 27, 2006, the world learned that he was indeed the Ballon d’Or winner, beating Gianluigi Buffon and Thierry Henry to the prize. A month later, he was named FIFA World Player of the Year, ahead of Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho.
"The competition is scary, so strong. It’s not usual for a defender to sit between Ronaldinho and Zidane," he said before the announcement was made.
The centre-back had enjoyed a fantastic year, having captained Italy to World Cup success after winning a second straight Serie A crown - though Juventus were stripped of those due to the Calciopoli scandal. At the peak of his powers and the pinnacle of the game after joining Real Madrid in the summer, Cannavaro had earned the plaudits of his fellow professionals, national team managers and journalists across Europe.
"The award is fantastic, the crowning of an exceptional year," Marcello Lippi, Italy's World Cup-winning coach, said after the Ballon d’Or ceremony. "I'm not surprised a defender won. An outstanding footballer is someone who is crucial for their team, regardless of the position they play in, and that's what Cannavaro is."
Only the third defender to have won the award, Cannavaro was still in disbelief despite being told in advance. "This is a double honour,” he said. "It is given to the best player, and the fact I am a defender makes it even more special. I am the first to be surprised. This means everything to me."
It was the zenith of a phenomenal journey that began as a ball boy watching Diego Maradona on the sidelines of Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo, fantasising about leaving a lasting legacy of his own.