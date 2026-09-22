How Pep Guardiola lifted Man City from also-rans to Champions League winners

That defeat gave the Etihad Stadium club much to ponder, but the collapse at the Bernabeu a year later had many believing they simply lacked the DNA needed to get over the line.

Paired with Real Madrid in the last four, City were spectacular in the home leg. De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus had them 2-0 up in the first 11 minutes and Phil Foden restored the two-goal cushion after Karim Benzema pulled a goal back. Vinicius Junior struck shortly afterwards, but Bernardo Silva was on hand to secure a 4-3 lead.

In the Spanish capital, City refused to give the hosts a sniff at goal and when Mahrez found the net with just over 15 minutes left the game looked done. After close efforts from Jack Grealish were denied towards the end, Madrid got their first shot on target in the 90th minute when Benzema teed up Rodrygo to fire past Ederson. A minute later, Rodrygo's header made it 5-5 and he almost stole a last-gasp winner, but his effort was saved. Five minutes into extra time, Ruben Dias fouled Benzema in the box and the Frenchman completed the comeback.

City were out, and Madrid went on to beat Liverpool in the final.

"I have had defeats in the Champions League, I had tough defeats at Barcelona when we could not reach the final,” Guardiola said. "But it is tough for us, I cannot deny that. We were so close to the Champions League final."

He added: "This will have a positive impact on the Real Madrid players, but I don't know about us really. We didn't suffer much until they scored, but we didn't play our best."

Guardiola for the 2022-23 campaign looking to turn the trauma of Madrid and Porto into an opportunity to switch things up. He re-engineered City’s tactical set-up, aiming to turn his team into a more efficient machine.

Among the key changes was the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian had been dismantling defensive lines across the continent ever since his breakthrough with Red Bull Salzburg in 2019. Across his spells in Austria and Germany he scored an incredible 23 goals in just 19 games. Although fans were desperate to see what he would accomplish under Guardiola, the coach’s previous reluctance to use an out-and-out goalscorer saw many label the deal a bit of a gamble.

The second drastic change surrounded John Stones. A sound ball-playing centre-back, Guardiola explored his flexibility that season by having him move into full-back on occasion and midfield alongside Rodri when City had the ball.

The tinkering worked.

Haaland was an instant phenomenon, breaking records on his way to 36 goals in 35 Premier League matches. Stones’ impact in his new roles worked wonders, too, particularly in the second half of the season.

The result was an unbeaten, terrifyingly dominant run to the Champions League final in which City won eight and drew five. They cruised through the group stage with two games to spare before going full steam ahead in the knockout-stages. They obliterated RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate, eased past Bayern Munich 4-1, and got revenge in the semi-finals: a 4-0 masterclass against Real Madrid in the second leg in Manchester sealed a 5-1 aggregate win.

They arrived in Turkey having scored 31 goals and conceded just five. As Premier League and FA Cup winners, the Treble was in sight.