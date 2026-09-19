From Santi Cazorla leading Real Oviedo to promotion to Carlos Tevez's glorious third spell at Boca Juniors - the greatest boyhood club swansongs in football history
When retirement draws near, there are naturally less options for top-level footballers to explore. Many look for a final big pay day, even if that means accepting a move to a less prestigious division, to secure extra financial security for themselves and their families.
But it's just as common for players to seek the stability of a familiar city or culture, and to try and give something back to the clubs they supported or learned the game at when they were just starting out. Homecomings can allow iconic figures to create a neat narrative arc, generating a powerful mix of emotional fulfilment, legacy cementation, and personal closure.
These moves are driven by deep-affection and loyalty, not money. One of the best examples came just last month, when former Manchester United star Ander Herrera re-joined Real Zaragoza after 15 years away, agreeing to donate his entire salary to the club's foundation.
Herrera is an anomaly because playing for free is unprecedented, but plenty of other stars have accepted significantly reduced wage packets to strengthen emotional connections with their first clubs. The drive for tangible success still burns brightly right until the end, too. Indeed, Argentina legend Angel Di Maria returned to Rosario Central on a free transfer in 2025, and spearheaded their run to their first league title since 1987 in his first full season back.
Below, GOAL runs through seven of the greatest boyhood club swansongs ever, starting with an AC Milan legend who wrapped up his career in Lisbon...
Rui Costa - Benfica
Rui Costa was a world-class midfielder who floated around the pitch with supreme balance and had the ability to put the ball on a sixpence from anywhere. AC Milan benefitted from his genius for five years between 2001-2006, winning Serie A and the Champions League as he formed part of an all-star squad that also featured the likes of Paolo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Kaka, and Andriy Shevchenko.
It was at Benfica where Rui Costa forged his playing identity, and he promised he would return one day after leaving the club to join Fiorentina in 1994. The Portugal international kept his word, securing a homecoming transfer to Estadio Da Luz in May 2006 after reaching an agreement to cancel his Milan contract.
While nostalgia was a driver for Rui Costa, he was also determined to bring Benfica out of a crisis. The finished a distant third in the 2005-06 Liga Portugal title race and the squad had lost all sense of identity.
Rui Costa's first season back was blighted by injuries, but his presence brought maturity and elite standards back to the dressing room, and Benfica embarked on a thrilling run to the UEFA Cup quarter-finals. He returned to full fitness the following season and won Benfica's Player of the Year award for 2007.
The Milan icon made 48 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with seven goals, including a stunning brace that helped Benfica get past Copenhagen in Champions League qualifying. "I think he is even too clever for his own team-mates," Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken said after the game.
Tangible rewards remained out Benfica's reach, but Rui Costa left the club in a position of harmony. He was given a rapturous reception after his farewell game, a 3-0 win over Vitoria Setubal, and said to the adoring crowd: "Today something ends for me which I began doing when I was nine years old. But instead of crying, as I have at other times, I'm going to be smiling plenty, because I'm ending my career where I dreamed I would: at Benfica. Nothing will beat the happiness I feel."
Rui Costa then transitioned into a sporting director role, and took over as Benfica president in 2021 - a position he still holds to this day.
Diego Milito - Racing Club
Diego Milito was very much a late bloomer. He made his name in Europe as a reliable striker for both Genoa and Real Zaragoza, but didn't get his big break until he was 30 years old, when Jose Mourinho decided to bring him to Inter.
The Argentine striker went on to play a key role in the Nerazzurri's stunning run to the 2009-10 treble, scoring both goals in their Champions League final win over Bayern Munich. He spent four more years at San Siro before retracing his steps to Racing Club, the Argentine club where he made his senior bow in 1999.
After scoring on his second debut for Racing, Milito went on to captain the team to the Argentine Primera Division (Torneo Transicion) title, ending their 13-year trophy drought while becoming the only player to win two national titles with the club across separate generations. Racing won eight of their final nine matches, and Milito racked up nine goal contributions in just 17 overall appearances despite being 35 years old.
"I can't believe it, it is the culmination of a dream. This is touching the sky with my hands" Milito said after the decisive 1-0 victory over Godoy Cruz on the final matchday. The beloved frontman retired in 2016, and went on to become Racing's technical secretary, enhancing his legacy even further by modernising the club's sporting structure.
Dirk Kuyt - Feyenoord
Dirk Kuyt is best known for his six-year stint at Liverpool, where he became a fan favourite for his tireless work ethic and penchant for scoring important goals. He also delivered 24 goals in 104 games for the Netherlands national team, representing his country at five major tournaments.
But it could be argued that his best work came in a Feyenoord shirt. Kuyt racked up 70 goals for the Dutch giants in his first spell at De Kuip, and added another 38 to his tally after returning in 2015 following a stint at Fenerbahce. He hit 23 of those in an outstanding homecoming campaign that saw Feyenoord clinch the KNVB Cup, and laid on five assists for good measure.
Despite being 36, Kuyt recorded 21 goal involvements in the 2016-17 season, too, including a stunning hat-trick against Heracles on the final day of the season which earned Feyenoord their first Eredivisie crown in 18 years.
"I knew when I came back two years ago that we could win the championship. And everyone laughed at me when I said so," Kuyt told reporters. "I’ve played in a Champions League final and in a World Cup final and at very popular clubs. But this is the best moment of my career."
Three days after lifting the trophy, Kuyt hung up his boots and transitioned into coaching, with Feyenoord giving him his first opportunity as manager of the Under-19s squad.
Robin van Persie - Feyenoord
Just like Kuyt, Robin van Persie became one of the best forwards in the Premier League after earning his stripes at Feyenoord. He was prolific for Arsenal and fired Manchester United to the title in 2012-13, before he took the same path as Kuyt by winding down his career at Fenerbahce.
He also had unfinished business at De Kuip, though. Van Persie cancelled his contract at Fenerbahce in January 2018 to re-join Feyenoord at the age of 34, and made an immediate impact. The Dutchman plundered seven goals in 14 games, solidifying his standing as a fan favourite with a superb chipped effort in Feyenoord's 3-0 KNVB Cup final win over AZ Alkmaar.
Van Persie was then named captain for the 2018-19 season, which he confirmed would be his last as a professional footballer, and set a shining example for his team-mates with 18 goals across all competitions. He became the oldest player in Eredivisie history to score twice in De Klasseiker as Feyenoord routed Ajax 6-2, netted his first hat-trick in the division during a 4-0 win over FC Emmen, and fired home a magnificent free-kick to give the team a vital 2-1 home win against Vitesse.
Those moments meant a lot to the fans, and Van Persie played with a smile that had been largely absent in the years prior. "I had lost the fun," he told Algemeen Dagblad. "That's not how I wanted to end, without pleasure. The fun has returned at Feyenoord."
Van Persie, who sits second in the Netherlands' all-time top scorers list, eventually returned to Feyenoord again in 2025, this time as manager. Despite guiding the club to second place in the Eredivisie and Champions League qualification in his only full season in charge, Van Persie was sacked after 16 months - but he remains etched into the De Kuip folklore.
Carlos Tevez - Boca Juniors
Carlos Tevez established himself among Europe's elite strikers during trophy-laden spells at Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, but his heart always belonged to Boca Juniors. The ferocious Argentine ace initially left La Bombonera in 2005, but returned 10 years later for two seasons, and re-signed for the club again in 2018.
His third and final spell was perhaps the most impactful of all, with four trophies collected in three years, including two Primera Divisions titles. Tevez posted 45 goal involvements in 112 appearances, the most memorable of which came on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.
Boca trailed arch-rivals River Plate by one point ahead of their clash with Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, managed by none other than Tevez's idol and friend, Diego Maradona. Tevez cracked home a dramatic late winning goal from 20 yards that ultimately gave Boca the title because River could only draw their last game, and celebrated by climbing the pitch fences, mirroring the scenes of his first league success at the club in 2003.
He called time on his career in June 2021, citing mental exhaustion after the loss of his father in an emotional press conference. "My blood isn't red, it's blue and yellow," Tevez declared that day, and the love he feels for Boca has always been reciprocated, with club president and fellow legend Juan Roman Riquelme granting him full access to La Bombonera for an all-star testimonial match this coming December.
Marcelo - Fluminense
Brazilian full-back Marcelo left Fluminense to join Real Madrid in 2005, and went on to become one of the most decorated players in the history of the Bernabeu, winning 25 trophies before leaving as a free agent in the summer of 2022. He then spent a forgettable five-months at Olympiacos before sealing a romantic return to Fluminense, and more than 30,000 fans showed up for his unveiling at the Maracana.
"It's the best moment of my life, I am coming home. Thank you all! I am sure we'll have a wonderful year," Marcelo said to the crowd, which turned out to be prophetic. In April, Marcelo opened the scoring with a brilliant solo goal as Fluminense beat Flamengo 4-1 in the second leg of the Campeonato Carioca final to win the trophy, expertly going past two defenders before rifling the ball into the far corner.
Marcelo also featured prominently in Fluminense's run to the Copa Libertadores final, and started the Maracana showpiece against Boca Juniors. Fluminense edged a pulsating contest 2-1 after extra-time, and Marcelo became only the 12th player to ever win both the Copa Libertadores and Champions League.
He broke down in tears after the final whistle, and later told ESPN: "Real Madrid will understand. It's my most important trophy, at club level, because it's the club that raised me." Marcelo added to Globo that he felt he "had a debt" to Fluminense, and he could hardly have done more to repay it.
Marcelo added the Recopa Sudamericana to his trophy collection the following March, but his contract was terminated eight months later after a touchline spat with then-head coach Mano Menezes. There was no lasting tension between player and club, though, and Fluminense paid special tribute to Marcelo by renaming their training ground after the Brazilian, who officially retired in February 2025.
Santi Cazorla - Real Oviedo
Santi Cazorla spent seven years in Real Oviedo's youth team but was forced to depart as a teenager when the club faced severe financial distress, ultimately starting his professional career at Villarreal. He would have three separate stints at Villarreal, alongside spells at Recreativo Huelva, Malaga and Al-Saad, and also played a part in Spain's back-to-back European Championship successes in 2008 and 2012.
Arsenal snapped Cazorla up after the latter tournament, and he became an Emirates idol thanks to his majestic playmaking skills and versatility, winning two FA Cups under Arsene Wenger. He also won six more trophies in Qatar with Al-Sadd, before re-signing for Oviedo at 38 on an initial one-year contract in August 2023.
Cazorla insisted on playing for the minimum permitted salary, reportedly just €91,000 per season, and that 10 per cent of his shirt sales be reinvested in the academy. He also immediately set his sights on getting Oviedo back into La Liga after a 24-year absence.
Los Carbayones achieved that in the 2024-25 season, and Cazorla was at the heart of their success. Oviedo reached the play-offs after finishing third in the Segunda Division, and saw off Almeria in the semi-finals, 3-2 on aggregate, with Cazorla stepping off the bench to score the winner from a free-kick in the second leg. He also scored in the final against Mirandes, converting a penalty that sparked a memorable 3-2 comeback victory for Oviedo.
Cazorla's contract then expired, but the 40-year-old signed a one-year extension to have one last shot at La Liga with his boyhood club. Unfortunately, Oviedo ended up finishing bottom of the league and were immediately relegated, despite the best efforts of Cazorla, who was mainly used as an impact substitute.
It was still a happy way for him to cap his storied career, though, as the Spaniard wrote on X when confirming his retirement: "Now that everything is ending, when the boots are being hung up, and the noise is turning into silence, everything fits together, because the ending wasn't just anywhere - I was at home."