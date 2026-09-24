‘When potential meets opportunity’ - How Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and a record teenage class are reshaping MLS

First, the stats. As of Sept. 21, 84 teenagers have played in MLS this season - a new record. According to MLS, teenagers have also set single-season league records for goals, assists and total goal contributions, with weeks still remaining. They aren’t just getting more opportunities. They’re doing more with them.

Twenty-eight of the league’s 30 clubs have fielded a teenager at some point. The New York Red Bulls have deployed eight. Only France, Argentina and Brazil’s top flights have seen more teens deployed (and Brazil’s Serie A’s mark of 88 could well be surpassed by the end of the MLS season). Sixty of the teens have been American. Six are Canadian. But, combined, nearly 20 countries are represented. This is a global movement inside a regional league.

The names look pretty good, too. Of course, there are the headliners here. Sullivan is among the most talented 16-year-olds in world soccer. If he had broken into the Union’s first team at the start of the year, there would - no doubt - be some calls for his inclusion in the MVP conversation. He would certainly be an All-Star.

Others are also known commodities finally getting their moment: Julian Hall, Adri Mehmeti, Peyton Miller, Neil Pierre. But there’s also Colorado’s Lucas Herrington, perhaps the best young central defender in MLS before he was flipped to the Premier League in August. The same goes for former Real Salt Lake star Zavier Gozo, now of Crystal Palace.

Those were, perhaps, always going to show up in any league. Athletes that good tend to find their way in some place. But they certainly came with a kind of risk that only MLS clubs are willing to take. More simply, it’s all well and good having this level of talent. But coaches have to be willing to trust the talent at their disposal.

“It's an unbelievable job that MLS is doing with giving the possibility to the young. The clubs, everyone, are giving the possibility to the 17- or 16-year-olds. They're playing 18-year-olds, and I think that is an amazing thing. That shows that it is very healthy and that we have amazing talent in the youth,” USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino said earlier this week.

Current Red Bulls manager Michael Bradley had spent enough time with New York Red Bulls’ MLS Next Pro team to trust that former developmental standouts Hall, Mehmeti and Matthew Dos Santos were prepared for first team action. Still, that didn’t mean it didn’t come with considerable risk to throw all three into his first starting XI of the season. Hall scored twice. Mehmeti assisted one of them. Dos Santos held his own for an hour. RBNY won their season opener 2-1. That was kind of an inflection point that set the tone for the season- league-wide.

“We always say success is when potential meets opportunity,” Red Bulls’ Academy Director Sean McCafferty explained. “And that's what happened. The three boys started against Orlando. It could have gone vastly different. We could have been thumped… But I find in my time here, there's been lots of players who have always been good enough, and it's just the opportunity wasn't there.”

Bradley is one of a handful of coaches who have had few qualms throwing youngsters into the fire. He was once a kid given a chance in MLS. He was also a youth coach before he took over a senior side. McCafferty thinks that’s little coincidence. Other managers have done the same - and seen some tidy results.

“You're starting to see a lot of coaches in the league that have either come through academies, second team, or even international teams. They have more of a connection to younger players and a better understanding of them. You've seen it with New England and some young players coming through. And obviously, Philadelphia, now that Ryan's [Richter] is there, Cavan and Neil Pierre are playing more,” McCafferty said.

There’s also the more obvious reality: the average American player that MLS academies are churning out is simply better than ever before. It’s easy to trust someone when the quality is there. In the past, teams had called upon either reserve sides that got little attention or former college players who couldn’t quite cut it for minutes. Now, there is ample talent in academies to hold their own at the top levels of the American game.

“I will not say that the players are better. It's not about that, but the amount. It's been more and more, and I think it's part of the process. You know, like the pool starts to expand, and because the pool is expanding, you will find more and more talent,” FC Dallas Director of Scouting Leo Baldo told GOAL.