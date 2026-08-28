Americans Abroad: Malik Tillman looks for Leverkusen rebound, Brenden Aaronson searching for quality, and Jedi Robinson needs to find form
Malik Tillman's World Cup campaign was one for the memory books. After a strange season at Bayer Leverkusen, defined by pressure, change, and underperformance, Tillman was the U.S.'s most complete midfielder as they won a second World Cup knockout game in modern history. The midfielder was a key element to pretty much everything the U.S. did, and a real driving force for a team that needed some energy.
Now, though, things look a bit odd. Leverkusen have a new manager in Carles Martínez Novell, and expectations will be high. Bayern Munich are favorites to win the Bundesliga. Below them, though, it seems an open competition for the remaining three Champions League spots. And even if Tillman didn't close the door on what would be a shock exit from the club, any contribution from him this season will go a long way in getting the historic German side back into Europe's premier competition.
But he's not the only American with a role to play this weekend. There are the usual dots of USMNTers spread out across the continent. Antonee Robinson needs to find a little bit of form after a chaotic showing against Chelsea. Brenden Aaronson, once more, would do well to register a goal contribution. And then, there's the curious case of Ricardo Pepi, who keeps scoring goals despite being linked with a move away from PSV.
Without further ado, here’s what to watch as GOAL previews the main storylines involving Americans abroad this weekend.
Tillman gets a chance to prove himself
Tillman had an excellent World Cup. Mauricio Pochettino did what two managers at Bayer Leverkusen never could, and reimagined the American playmaker as a No.8. Gone was the technical, silky No.10 play that the American showed at PSV. Here was Tillman, reimagined as a pressing and ball progression machine. Of course, the fun bits were still there - not least thanks to two quite remarkable free kicks that will go down in USMNT lore.
But club football will be strange this year. The Leverkusen of now is remarkably different to the one Tillman joined 12 months ago. Back then, they were a Champions League side, still perhaps riding the high of ending Bayern Munich's clutch on the Bundesliga in 2024. This iteration is crippled, crushed by a drab campaign that saw them settle for just the Europa League. Tillman was ineffective there, tallying just six goals and one assist overall for the German giants.
Here, then, he needs to turn things around. New manager Carles Martínez Novell is an interesting hire, having done a lot with a little for Toulouse for four years. He is a manager on the up - the right hire for a club like this. He also plays progressive football, and Tillman should be a decent fit, either as a Poch-esque No. 8 or a throwback No. 10. Either way, there's space for Tillman here, and a matchup against Elversberg, Bundesliga newbies, could be a fine forum to make it happen.
Can Aaronson take another step forward?
Aaronson is a curious player. He is high-effort, high-energy, and always improving as a playmaker. But there is a sense that he should perhaps be a bit more, that he should be better than his career numbers of 33 goals and 31 assists in 268 league matches.
Yet he has earned the trust of manager Daniel Farke after surviving his fair share of tenuous moments at Leeds. This season, at least, he seems set to be a bona fide starter in this system. His season debut was agreeable, a tidy and scampering performance on the left wing in a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest. He didn't create a chance, but his seven defensive contributions, 14 sprints completed, and six ball recoveries were about as typical as it gets.
As ever, the question will be that of attacking quality. Harry Wilson was a solid signing for Leeds on the right, and should take some of the burden away from Aaronson, who is limited as a playmaker. But they could do with a bit more of a spark in the final third, especially against a disciplined Brentford side on Sunday afternoon.
Time for Jedi to step up
Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham managerial debut was a chaotic thing. The Cottagers have plenty of attacking talent, and a bunch of young players with creative tendencies. Arbeloa, the man who couldn't tactically wrangle the egos in the Real Madrid dressing room, might just have found his perfect spot. A 3-2 loss to Chelsea be damned, Fulham looked good - and lots of fun, too.
Robinson was certainly part of that effort. His tactical fit here is interesting. Arbeloa wants controlled chaos in the final third. He also wants his full backs to be as ambitious as possible. That suits Robinson down to the ground, whose calling card has always been his ability to scamper forward and be a creative presence. Case in point? He played more line-breaking passes than Fulham's left winger, Cesar Palacios, on the night. The issue is, of course, Fulham didn't win. And Cole Palmer had Robinson on skates for much of the evening. Palmer turned in a masterclass. Robinson couldn't really get near him.
He needs a rebound performance, at least defensively. And so enter Sunderland, who themselves are in a weird spot. The Black Cats, quite improbably, qualified for Europe last year, and will need to manage legs ahead of what will be a taxing Europa League campaign. They sound quite a lot like a team that is there for the taking.
Pepi, Dest, hope to keep winning
Pepi's World Cup campaign didn't quite go to plan. Before the tournament, he figured to be in open competition with Folarin Balogun for the starting spot. The resulting numbers of zero goals and zero assists in around 200 minutes were immensely disappointing for a player who seemed set for a breakout tournament.
More broadly, it's been a strange few months for Pepi. In January, he was reportedly on the verge of making a move to a Premier League team. One broken arm later, and he was bagging goals for PSV, but perhaps in search of a new level to play at. A move never panned out this summer, either, and despite bagging in his last two games, Pepi seems to be running in place.
Not that that entirely matters for PSV, of course. Pepi is their main man, and they need him to score goals. Indeed, they have a title to defend and a Champions League campaign to worry about. Before any of that, though, it's Utrecht at home. Keep the league form going, where he has two goals in three outings, and it could be another season to remember.