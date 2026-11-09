Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic scores again, Gio Reyna suffers injury blow and Joe Scally answers USMNT snub

Before the U.S. Men's National Team's top stars boarded their cross-Atlantic flights home for the CONCACAF Nations League, there was one final weekend of club business to take care of. Christian Pulisic did just that, scoring AC Milan’s winner against Genoa to make it three goals in his last four Serie A appearances.

Not every scorer will be making the trip, though. Gio Reyna found the net for Strasbourg before an injury ruled him out of the upcoming meetings with Haiti. His replacement, Jack McGlynn, scored in his third straight game for Stoke, giving Mauricio Pochettino an in-form alternative.

Joe Scally, meanwhile, offered a timely response to his USMNT snub with his fourth goal of the season for Gladbach. Even some of those staying behind are making their case.