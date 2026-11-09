Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic scores again, Gio Reyna suffers injury blow and Joe Scally answers USMNT snub

+ Tyler Adams covered the most ground of anyone on the field as Bournemouth's winning streak continued in a 2-1 win over Ipswich.
+ Malik Tillman played 76 minutes in Bayer Leverkusen's 2-1 win over Koln.
+ Tim Weah and Marseille earned a 2-1 win over Lens. Weah played 90 minutes in the win.
+ Weston McKennie and Juventus continued their recent up-and-down patch with a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina.
+ Johnny Cardoso made an appearance as a substitute in Atletico Madrid's 2-1 loss to Barcelona.
+ Fresh off his first USMNT call-up since 2023, Bryan Reynolds and Rennes were unable to earn a result in a 2-1 loss to Lille.
+ Crystal Palace's rough start continued with a 3-1 loss to Liverpool. Chris Richards played 90 minutes in the defeat.
+ Folarin Balogun played 36 minutes off the bench against Le Mans, but Monaco threw it away late by conceding a 90th-minute goal in a 1-1 draw.
+ Alex Freeman came on for the final 26 minutes as Villarreal scored twice late to defeat Girona, 2-0.
+ Antonee Robinson played all 90 minutes as Fulham and Newcastle exchanged late goals in a 1-1 draw.
+ Sebastian Berhalter, Aidan Morris and Max Arfsten all featured in Middlesbrough's scoreless draw at Watford.
+ PSV ran riot in a 5-2 win over Cambuur, but neither Sergino Dest nor Ricardo Pepi was among the goalscorers or assisters.
+ Cole Campbell came off the bench in Elversberg's 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund. USMNT-bound Mathis Albert did not feature for the winners.
+ It was a rough day for Tanner Tessmann and Lyon as they fell, 2-0, to Brest.
+ Santiago Castaneda completed more dribbles than any player on the field, but Paderborn conceded late to settle for a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.
+ Diego Kochen started and made one save, but it wasn't enough in Lyngby's 1-0 loss to Silkeborg.
+ Benjamin Cremaschi started but was taken out at halftime in 10-man Parma's 2-1 loss to Bologna.
+ Cameron Carter-Vickers played all 90 minutes in Celtic's 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.