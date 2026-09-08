Aggie Beever-Jones can't afford to miss her moment as Chelsea star aims to prove her World Cup worth to Sarina Wiegman
Chelsea fans could be forgiven for thinking the 2025-26 season was still going on, such was the manner in which a familiar frustration reared its ugly head as the Blues kicked off their new Women's Super League campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday. Through 35 shots, Sonia Bompastor's side created an expected goals statistic (xG) of 3.6 but somehow only netted once, leaving the door open for the visitors to snatch a point at Stamford Bridge.
Only London City Lionesses underperformed their xG more drastically than Chelsea in last season's WSL, something that was a particular issue in games with dropped points. In the seven league games Bompastor's side failed to win, they posted a higher xG than the opposition in five. Games against Arsenal, in November, and London City, in March were particularly frustrating as an inability to take their chances led to the opposition netting late equalisers.
That was the story again on Saturday. Yes, Chelsea were unlucky at times, with Keira Walsh seeing an outstanding effort hit the woodwork while Akane Okuma, making her WSL debut, had an afternoon to remember in the Villa goal. But a lack of cutting edge, which Bompastor has lamented regularly, was again the issue. It all makes Aggie Beever-Jones a figure of particular fascination, in a season that she will hope ends with her heading to her first Women's World Cup.
Familiar frustrations
It's not just the lack of cutting edge that will painfully remind Chelsea fans of last season, but also the injuries the team came into the first game of the WSL season with.
Chelsea were without centre forward Mayra Ramirez for the entirety of the previous campaign, with Sam Kerr missing parts at the start due to her ACL recovery and important figures like Lauren James also sidelined for significant spells. Beever-Jones then had her issues in the New Year, as an ankle knock limited her to just two starts in the second half of the campaign. "It was extremely tough," she told BBC Sport this summer. "It was the first big injury I had."
At the weekend, Ramirez was still unavailable as the club tries not to rush her back into regular action, while summer signing Melvine Malard, who can play as a central striker or out wide, was absent for the second game in a row, after marking her debut in Champions League qualifying with two goals. "She should be back soon but it's difficult to have a more precise timeframe for her return," Bompastor said.
Positive signs
It makes Beever-Jones the focal point of this Chelsea attack in the early stages of the season, giving her a great opportunity as the 2027 Women's World Cup looms ever nearer. This time last year, she thrived in this situation, netting in all of her first four league games. How Chelsea could do with the 23-year-old, who signed a new four-year contract this summer, finding that form again.
On Saturday, her movement was excellent at the top of the pitch, allowing her to regularly get into good positions, with her forcing Okuma into a great save at her near post early on while getting on the end of several crosses to keep attacks alive.
As for clear-cut chances, there were perhaps only really two she should have done better with: One saw her curl a shot comfortably into Okuma's arms, when more power likely would've beaten the goalkeeper, and the other ended with her unable to attack the ball Ellie Carpenter put across the face of goal aggressively enough to get ahead of Lucy Parker, the Villa centre-back who also had an excellent game.
Analysing these moments is what Beever-Jones will be doing this week with the Chelsea staff but, as the old adage goes, it bodes well that she is getting into the right positions.
Opportunity knocks
Now, it's about taking those chances. It's something Beever-Jones will be keen to do as she bids to bounce back from the frustrations of last year. Getting on the scoresheet would do her the world of good as she looks to build her fitness and form back up after a rough 2026 to date.
It'd be a welcome sight for Bompastor and Chelsea, who need that cutting edge to improve but just can't escape the injury woes at the moment. Ramirez is unlikely to be a central figure any time soon, such is the care that will be taken with her, while Malard's return is unknown. Manaka Matsukubo, the exciting Japan international signed this summer from the North Carolina Courage, is also yet to get on the pitch and provide the creativity and goal threat in the No.10 role that she did so brilliantly in the United States.
Then there is the England of it all. The Lionesses have a crucial World Cup qualifier coming up against Greece next month and at the moment, with Michelle Agyemang still rehabbing an ACL injury, Beever-Jones is the only natural back-up to Alessia Russo, for whom opportunities to rest will be important in what is going to be a big year.
Good form from the Chelsea star would be good news for Wiegman, then, as she looks to navigate the squad through this unwanted play-off route, while certainly boosting Beever-Jones' own chances of being on the plane to Brazil next summer, should the 2023 World Cup finalists make the 2027 tournament.
When the ball falls her way on Sunday, against a Man Utd side who look primed for a tough season, Beever-Jones will be desperate to show the qualities that earned her that bumper new deal this summer.