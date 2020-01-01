Zungu recalls his brave road to Bafana Bafana, from World Cup memories to getting slapped

Like many footballers, the Amiens midfielder had to overcome hardship on his journey to the top

star Bongani Zungu revealed he had failed trials at and in the past.

Zungu also spoke about how he was rejected by NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme], then on another occasion, he was given a 'chesa mpama’ [slap] by a Dynamos bus driver.

The dream of playing football professionally was slowly turning into a nightmare for the youngster.

More teams

Like the many South African's who live beneath the poverty line, then 17-year-old, Zungu - who was doing his Grade 12 at the time - watched the 2010 World Cup on television from his crowded home in Duduza as he could not afford a ticket to the stadium.

A decade later, Zungu became a Bafana midfielder and plays in one of the world's major leagues where he's thriving.

"I think I was starting to give up on playing football professionally," Zungu tells Goal.

"I had been to Sundowns in 2007 for trials, and Isaac Shai turned me down and didn't sign me for his U17's.

"I went to Wits' open trials as well at the academy, they took me initially and I failed on the final phases.

“So those incidents made me realise that my dream and goals of playing at an academy setup, playing professionally and one day being one of the best midfielders in the country was slowly fading away, so I just decided to focus on my education.

"I remember I even went to TUT [Tshwane University of Technology] early in 2011 and had to return back because NSFAS did not come through with the finances, so I had to go back home because my parents also couldn't afford to pay my tuition fees. I was just starting to give up on my dream.

"I was doing Grade 12 at the time and I watched the (2010 World Cup) games at home on TV because I also couldn't afford to buy a ticket.

“I think everything that has happened in my life, football-wise, happened when I was least expecting it. I was playing football for enjoyment at Dixieland Stars, we won the league, went to the play-off’s and someone from Dynamos spotted me.

“Even there [at Dynamos], I only lasted for eight months because I remember the bus driver wangishaya ngempama [slapped me] and then I left went home and then I got a call from Tebogo Monyai that Steve Barker was going to give me chance at Tuks and that was the beginning.”

ZUNGU #BafanaBafana have broken the deadlock against Namibia at last as Bongani Zungu heads home the opener!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ztN0fWFXVn — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) June 28, 2019

From being just another teenager playing amateur football for Dixieland Stars in Dududza, Zungu has been the one to watch in last season and now the 27-year-old is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.

His amateur level coach, Christian Xaba is not shocked by the midfielder's rise. Xaba says Zungu's success was no surprise to him.

“Bongs [Zungu] has always been a big dreamer, a leader and a hard worker," Xaba recounted.

"He wants to get to the level of Samuel Eto’o, Benni McCarthy, Lucas Radebe and Didier Drogba and he wants to be the next Yaya Toure.

“One day, I took him to Soccer City, right after it was refurbished for the 2009 Confederations Cup, while we a watched a game there he paused and said, “Ngizodlala la coach. [I will play here one day coach].”

"He achieved those dreams and then set his mind on something else and works really hard for it. That’s him for you.

Article continues below

"His spirit, belief and attitude are unimaginable,” Xaba added.

Since the 2010 World Cup that Zungu watched from home, he went on to play for Dynamos, University of Pretoria and Mamelodi Sundowns. In Europe, he played for 's Vitoria Guimaraes before joining French Ligue 1 side .

He is also capped 30 times for Bafana and has registered four goals, but is currently working to prove he deserves a recall to the squad.