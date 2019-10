Zulfahmi Arifin celebrates birthday in Jordan

The Singapore national team took some time off their schedule to celebrate Zulfahmi Arifin's birthday as the captain turned 28.

Zulfahmi was a late replacement in the Lions squad, for the injured Shakir Hamzah. The midfielder helped Hougang to a second-place finish this season.

Singapore will next take on on Friday in their next 2022 World Cup Qualifier group game.