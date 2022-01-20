Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Full list of teams AC Milan icon has scored against

Chris Burton
Getty

The enigmatic Swede has been a regular source of goals for over 20 years, with an evergreen frontman showing no sign of slowing down

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will rightly go down as one of the finest frontmen to ever play the game whenever the day comes for an evergreen striker to finally hang up his boots, with the enigmatic Swede proving to be a regular source of goals wherever he has been.

Title triumphs have been enjoyed in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, while more major silverware was collected during a brief spell in England.

He has represented Malmo, Ajax, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and the LA Galaxy, with defences terrorised around the world. How many different teams has he scored against? GOAL takes a look…

Which club teams has Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored against?

Ibrahimovic burst onto a senior stage at home-town club Malmo, with a first goal in the professional ranks recorded against Vastra Frolunda on October 30, 1999 while still in his teens.

Obvious potential was quickly noted, allowing globe-trekking adventures to be taken in by a man that has never been short on confidence or ability.

Ibrahimovic has registered over 500 goals at club level, while recording a further 62 across 120 appearances for his country.

On domestic and continental stages, the target has been found against 162 different opponents, with few of those that have come up against the self-anointed ‘God’ of football able to contain the considerable threat he poses.

Here is the full list of club teams that Ibrahimovic has scored goals against:

No.

Opponent

No.

Opponent

No.

Opponent

No.

Opponenet

1

Vastra Frolunda

46

Udinese

91

Lorient

136

Liverpool

2

Vastera

47

Fiorentina

92

Lille

137

Blackburn

3

Umea

48

Lecce

93

Toulouse

138

Bristol City

4

Ljungskile

49

Rapid Vienna

94

Dynamo Kyiv

139

Los Angeles FC

5

Atvidaberg

50

Bayern Munich

95

Bastia

140

Chicago Fire

6

Cafe Opera

51

Messina Peloro

96

Marseille

141

FC Dallas

7

Assyriska

52

AC Milan

97

Dinamo Zagreb

142

Real Salt Lake

8

Perstorp

53

Empoli

98

Nancy

143

San Jose Earthquakes

9

Helsingborg

54

Torino

99

Troyes

144

DC United

10

AIK

55

Catania

100

Nice

145

Columbus Crew

11

Djurgarden

56

Ascoli

101

Evian

146

Philadelphia Union

12

Feyenoord

57

CSKA Moscow

102

Valenciennes

147

Orlando City

13

Twente

58

Fenerbahce

103

Brest

148

Toronto FC

14

Apollon Limassol

59

Siena

104

Bordeaux

149

Seattle Sounders

15

Fortuna Sittard

60

Bologna

105

St Etienne

150

Vancouver Whitecaps

16

Roda JC

61

Werder Bremen

106

Rennes

151

Sporting Kansas City

17

Sparta Rotterdam

62

Cagliari

107

Guingamp

152

Minnesota United

18

Utrecht

63

Genoa

108

Monaco

153

Portland Timbers

19

NAC Breda

64

Atalanta

109

Benfica

154

Houston Dynamo

20

Lyon

65

Sporting Gijon

110

Anderlecht

155

New York Red Bulls

21

RBC Roosendaal

66

Getafe

111

Stade Reims

156

New England Revolution

22

Rosenborg

67

Atletico Madrid

112

Olympiacos

157

Montreal Impact

23

Valencia

68

Racing Santander

113

Sochaux

158

Sassuolo

24

Roma

69

Malaga

114

Nantes

159

Shamrock Rovers

25

PSV

70

Rubin Kazan

115

Bayer Leverkusen

160

Hellas Verona

26

Excelsior

71

Real Zaragoza

116

Montpellier

161

Crotone

27

Willem II

72

Real Madrid

117

Caen

162

Venezia

28

Groningen

73

Xerez

118

Lens

29

FC Zwolle

74

Deportivo La Coruna

119

Malmo

30

Grazer AK

75

Espanyol

120

Shakhtar Donetsk

31

RKC Waalwijk

76

Sevilla

121

ES Wasquehal

32

Celta Vigo

77

Stuttgart

122

Angers

33

AZ Alkmaar

78

Osasuna

123

Chelsea

34

ADO Den Haag

79

Real Mallorca

124

Manchester City

35

Heerenveen

80

Arsenal

125

Ajaccio

36

Vitesse

81

Auxerre

126

Leicester

37

Brescia

82

Ajax

127

Bournemouth

38

Sampdoria

83

Napoli

128

Southampton

39

Palermo

84

Juventus

129

Zorya Lugansk

40

Chievo

85

Bari

130

Swansea

41

Reggina

86

Cesena

131

West Ham

42

Inter

87

Viktoria Plzen

132

Everton

43

Lazio

88

BATE

133

Crystal Palace

44

Parma

89

Barcelona

134

West Brom

45

Livorno

90

Novara

135

Sunderland

Table correst as of 20/01/2022

How many more goals will Zlatan Ibrahimovic score?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United Premier League

Ibrahimovic celebrated his 40th birthday on October 3, 2021, but there is no sign of him slowing down any time soon.

Rolling 12-month contracts have been committed to since returning to AC Milan in January 2020, with there the potential for another to be signed in the coming weeks.

A relentless drive to be the best still burns as bright as ever, with that ambition rubbing off on those around him, while new rivals continue to be found in Italian and European football – allowing a remarkable list of opponents that have been breached to be extended.

There will come a day when Ibrahimovic heads off into retirement and leaves the art of goalscoring to somebody else, but it remains to be seen when that point will be reached.

