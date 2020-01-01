Ziyech leaves Morocco camp to continue treatment at Chelsea

The 27-year-old playmaker has left Vahid Halilhodzic's team ahead of his potential debut in the Premier League

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has confirmed Hakim Ziyech's return to to continue his medical programme ahead of 's Premier League encounter against .

Ziyech returned to action on Friday against for the first time since he suffered a knee injury in a pre-season outing against and Hove Albion in August.

The 27-year-old replaced Vitesse's Oussama Tannane just before the hour-mark and laid an assist for Youssef El-Arabi to secure 's 3-1 win over the Teranga Lions at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

After his impressive return, Ziyech will not be available for manager Vahid Halilhodzic when the Atlas Lions face DR Congo for another friendly match on Tuesday.

The Moroccan football governing body said there was an agreement with Chelsea before the playmaker was released for the trip to Rabat a week ago.

“Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left the national team camp in order to continue his medical program as previously agreed between the national team's medical staff and the English club,” the statement read on the FRMF website.

Since his permanent move to England from , Ziyech is yet to play in a competitive match for the Blues.

His return to action against Senegal, however, signals he could make his Premier League debut soon with Chelsea set to welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on October 17.

Chelsea's latest signing, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has also returned to Chelsea but with an injury, after he damaged his right thigh during a training session with Senegal.

Mendy did not feature in the match against Morocco but faces a race against time to be fit for next Saturday’s outing against the Saints after he kept a clean sheet in his league debut against last weekend.

Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League table with seven points after four matches.