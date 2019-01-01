Ziyech grabs hat-trick of assists to help Ajax beat PEC Zwolle

The Morocco international set up three goals to help the Sons of the Gods clinch their 10th win of the season

Hakim Ziyech provided three assists as defeated PEC Zwolle 4-2 in Friday’s Eredivisie game at Mac3Park Stadion.

After Quincy Promes opened the scoring for Erik ten Hag’s men in the sixth minute, Ziyech then set up the 27-year-old for his second goal five minutes later.

The international was again at his best when he found David Neres with a fine pass in the 20th minute to increase the Sons of the Gods’ lead.

‎John Stegeman’s men attempted to launch a comeback with goals from Gustavo Hamer and Mustafa Saymak but Ziyech was at hand to set up Neres to seal his side’s victory moments before the end of the game.

Article continues below

The win ensured Ajax extend their lead in the Eredivisie table with nine points, after gathering 32 points from 12 games.

The 26-year-old Ziyech featured for the duration, his 11th league game this season, for the Johan Cruyff Arena outfit.

The winger will hope to help his side continue in the winning ways when they take on in the second leg of their game on November 5.