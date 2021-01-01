Zinnbauer: Orlando Pirates' super-sub Mabasa could start against Kaizer Chiefs

The German tactician also provided an update on Ofori, who missed the clash against Enyimba

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has indicated that Tshegofatso Mabasa could start against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby encounter on Sunday.

The left-footed striker was the hero for the Buccaneers as they secured a 2-1 victory over Nigerian giants Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup Group A match on Wednesday evening.

Mabasa came off the bench to score the winning goal which earned Pirates their first win in Group A in a game that was played at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.

The 24-year-old player has proved to be a sub-super this term having also netted a late winning goal against SuperSport United in a PSL game in November 2020 having come on as a substitute.

“Now we have about three days and maybe it is possible for him to start against Chiefs‚’ said Zinnbauer on Sowetan.

“We will have to see what has happened to all the players who played the match against Enyimba‚ but we need him back and he is not the only one.

"We have a lot of attacking players who have been out of action but I am happy when a player comes back from injury and they score."

Mabasa, who also came off the bench to snatch a late equaliser for Bucs against Baroka FC in a league game in November 2020, has struggled with injuries this season.

"The problem is always around conditioning because you need minutes in the legs and you saw it was not possible for him [Mabasa] to start against Enyimba," Zinnbauer added.

The bulky forward has netted three goals from nine matches across all competitions for the Buccaneers this season.

Meanwhile, Zinnabuer is unsure whether the club's first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori will be fit for the clash against Chiefs which is set to be played at FNB Stadium.

Article continues below

“I don’t know 100 percent about the availability of Ofori but we will get the information from the second scan. I think it’s not easy for him to play at the weekend," he explained.

The Ghana international picked up an injury during Pirates' 0-0 draw against former Algerian champions in a Confederation Cup group A game in Ghana last week.

It remains to be seen whether Zinnbauer will stick with Siyabonga Mpontshane‚ who started in goal against Enyimba if Ofori is deemed not fit for the Soweto Derby match.