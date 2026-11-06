Zinedine Zidane names 23-man France squad for Nations League ties with Italy and Turkey

France head coach Zinedine Zidane has announced his 23-man squad for crucial UEFA Nations League group matches against Italy and Turkey. Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe leads a high-profile return to the side, while Paris FC striker Pablo Pagis earns a maiden senior call-up following an injury to Maghnes Akliouche.
Zidane adapts selection amidst extensive injury list
France national team head coach Zinedine Zidane has unveiled his 23-man squad for the concluding UEFA Nations League group stage double-header. Les Bleus visit Italy on 12 November before hosting Turkey on 15 November.
The 1998 World Cup winner had to reorganize his tactical plans due to several high-profile absences, including Jules Kounde, Ousmane Dembele, Esteban Lepaul, Maxence Lacroix, and William Saliba.
In goal, Zidane maintained faith in Guillaume Restes and Robin Risser alongside Mike Maignan, leaving Como's Jean Butez out of the final selection.
Akliouche injury opens door for Pagis debut
The major headline from Zidane's selection is the inclusion of Paris FC forward Pablo Pagis, who receives his first senior call-up following a late calf injury sustained by Paris Saint-Germain's Maghnes Akliouche.
"Pablo Pagis is selected tonight because we had a small problem with Akliouche who is a little injured and cannot come with us," Zidane explained during his press conference. "Pablo was in the extended list and he is a player I want to see. He is interesting, different, and it's good to be able to see him at this gathering."
Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto also returns to compete with Pierre Kalulu, with Zidane noting: "Jules Koundé is touched so a choice had to be made. He knows the French team. It's deserved for him."
Key returnees bolster midfield and attack
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni makes his international return to anchor the midfield alongside Warren Zaire-Emery, with Zidane confirming: "Warren, I want to see him in the middle. When I select a player, I want to see him in his position."
Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram also earned a recall due to his strong domestic form, with Zidane noting: "Marcus is the same, it's an opportunity to see him. There was an injury and it was a chance to have him."
Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Guillaume Restes, Robin Risser.
Defenders: Andy Diouf, Malo Gusto, Jeremy Jacquet, Pierre Kalulu, Ibrahima Konate, Adrien Truffert, Dayot Upamecano, Leny Yoro.
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Rayan Cherki, Lucas Da Cunha, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery.
Forwards: Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Pablo Pagis, Marcus Thuram.
Les Bleus prepare for decisive Nations League ties
Zidane's squad will gather ahead of their journey to face Italy, aiming to build on positive early momentum after recording wins over Turkey and Belgium in previous outings.
With captain Kylian Mbappe returning to lead the attack alongside fresh talent, Les Bleus look to seal top spot in their Nations League group.
Zidane continues to refine his squad structures as France face two demanding tactical tests to close out the group stage.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.