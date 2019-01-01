Zinedine Ferhat opens Ligue 1 goal account in Nimes win
Zinedine Ferhat scored his first goal in the French Ligue 1 in Nimes' 3-0 win over Brest.
Ferhat who completed a free transfer from Le Havre in July, opened the scoring in Stade des Costieres with his quick effort in the second minute.
The Algeria midfielder appears to have settled down well in Nimes having played every minute of league football this season.
#NOSB29 BUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUT!!!— Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) August 31, 2019
L'ouverture du score de Zinou Ferhat 🥰 pic.twitter.com/v0IadaIi5i
Towards the end of the encounter, Togo's Ahoueke Denkey wrapped up the win for Bernard Blaquart's side immediately after he was introduced in the stoppage time.
The victory moved Nimes to 14th in the French Ligue 1 table with four points after four games.
After the international break, they are scheduled to travel to Dijon for their next league fixture on September 14.