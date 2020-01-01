Zikri and Selangor boys can expect more first team experience in Malaysia Cup

In three matches under interim coach Michael Feichtenbeiner, three of Selangor's reserve team players have been handed first team appearances.

Under interim head coach and club director Michael Feichtenbeiner, reserve team players have been receiving more playing time.

In their 3-3 draw against UiTM FC, midfielder Aliff Haiqal made his Selangor first team debut as a substitute, while a week later in their 7-0 drubbing of PDRM FA, Mukhairi Ajmal was handed his first ever start and appearance.

Most recently, 18-year old defender Zikri Khalili started in their Malaysia clash against Felda United last Saturday, and he impressed many with his composure and confidence.

After the match, The German explained the reasoning behind the playing time handed to the left back, who he used to coach earlier in the season. On top of his director post, Feichtenbeiner had also been the Selangor 2 head coach in the Premier League, until he was handed the caretaker first team coach role last month following the sacking of B. Satiananthan.

"Our project involves improving upon the younger players, giving them the right environment in the Premier League. And they've done well, the future of Selangor, so we need to slowly give them first team opportunities.

"Sometimes they need more time, but Zikri in the last few months have been performing really consistently at Selangor 2. I had the feeling that he was ready for today's match and he proved me right today. He was a little nervous in the beginning, but overtime he played like a senior player despite the fact that he was an 18 year old in his first senior match," said Feichtenbeiner in response to a question by Goal.

With the scheduled to be played later this month and Selangor 2 not having anymore competitive matches to be played due to the cancellation of the Challenge Cup, the former MPPJ FC boss is looking forward to promoting more of the younger boys on their roster, while working individually with the rest.

"A few of them will be given the chance to join and strengthen the first team, maybe they will get to play in the Malaysia Cup if they prove themselves against the senior guys. These players will be called up to the [first team] training next week.

"The rest will continue training with the reserve team coaching staff, whereby they will undergo individual, specialised training. They have no competition now but we have identified each player's weaknesses, and without the pressure of preparing the team for matches, we can now concentrate on individual sessions. Hopefully by the time next season starts, they will have fewer weaknesses and will be much better players," explained Feichtenbeiner.

In the meantime, before the Malaysia Cup kicks off, the first team will work on retaining their stability while playing under his tactics.

"We want to stabilise our style, in both offence and defence, and we need a lot of training for this. I'm happy we can get two weeks of training.

"Hopefully the players will understand more and more of the new style. I look forward to our first Malaysia Cup match" noted the 60-year old trainer.