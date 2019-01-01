Zidane wants end to Neymar transfer saga at Real Madrid

Squad movement remains a possibility at the Santiago Bernabeu before the summer transfer window closes, the Blancos boss has admitted

Zinedine Zidane is desperate to see the end of the transfer window after growing tired of the circus surrounding rumoured target Neymar.

La Liga giants Madrid and fierce rivals Barcelona are believed to be battling for Neymar's signature as listen to offers for the international.

The 27-year-old was a topic of interest at Zidane's news conference on Friday, which occurred amid speculation in that Keylor Navas could head in the opposite direction.

Head coach Zidane made clear his preference for Navas to remain in Madrid but was less forthcoming with his views on a potential deal for Neymar.

"I'm working with the players I have at my disposal and we have a game on Saturday," Zidane said ahead of the clash with .

"Anything can happen until September 2, when the transfer window closes.

"Some might come, some might leave. I want September 2 to come as soon as possible so there will be no more questions.

"I am looking ahead to Saturday's game, that's what I'm concerned about right now."

There has been plenty of talk in the Spanish capital regarding efforts to include those on the fringes of their squad in any effort to lure former Barca star Neymar back to .

international goalkeeper Navas watched from the bench as Madrid beat 3-1 in their season opener last weekend but, despite PSG's apparent interest, the 32-year-old could well stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That is, at least, if head coach Zidane gets his way.

“I cannot imagine the team without Keylor Navas, I don't contemplate his exit,” added the Frenchman.

“He has always been an important player for us. Keylor hasn't told me he wants to leave. He is here and the outside is something which he cannot control.

“He is happy here and wants to show that he can play here. He is a professional and I will count on him.

“Until matchday two he will talk a lot, but I know that Keylor is going to bring us a lot this season.”