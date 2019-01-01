Zidane makes Real Madrid history as Camp Nou unbeaten run continues

The Blancos legend saw his side play out a goalless draw against Barcelona on Wednesday which keeps them level at the top of La Liga

A 0-0 draw with Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday night has seen Zinedine Zidane become the first manager to go five games unbeaten at the venue.

Across his past five matches in all competitions at the Catalans' home ground, Zidane has drawn three and won two games to ensure his side have proven difficult visitors for .

The two sides' recent goalless draw was the first 0-0 result between the duo in all competitions since November 2002 - a run of 6235 days.

It was a record-breaking night all round for Real Madrid as Sergio Ramos also became the fixture's most capped player as he started in his 43rd Clasico.

While a solid result for Los Blancos away from home, the draw leaves them trailling Barcelona at the top of on goal difference.

Gareth Bale did find the back of the net for Real Madrid late in the second-half, only for the offside flag to deny him what would have been the winning goal.

Zidane's side ended the night with clear dominance in front of goal, taking 17 shots compared to Barcelona's nine, but struggled to really threaten Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal.

5 - Zinedine Zidane is unbeaten in his five managerial games at Camp Nou in all competitions (W2 D3), becoming the first @realmadriden manager to remain unbeaten in five away Clasicos. Magister. pic.twitter.com/0DdMIOd6C9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 18, 2019

Real Madrid next face in the league on Sunday, with Ernesto Valverde's men in action on Saturday against .

The next Clasico is set to take place early next year at Santiago Bernabe, with Zidane impressed by what he saw from his side at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

"I am very happy for the attitude. We played a great game, we just missed a goal," Zidane said post-match.

"We deserved a little more. This is football, when you have chances, you have to put it away.

Article continues below

"We have lacked clarity in the final leg and we must congratulate the players, because it is not an easy field.

"We have played many games in which we have scored a lot of goals. Today we have lacked clarity in the final stretch. My players have to be very happy with what they have done.

"The important thing is the attitude, what we did for 90 minutes, taking possession of this team that did not like to run after the ball."