‘Zidane likes my brother, everyone knows it’ – Pogba sees fresh Real Madrid transfer hint dropped

Mathias Pogba, who has seen his career take him to Spain, admits that a sibling at Manchester United is wanted by those at the Santiago Bernabeu

Paul Pogba has seen his brother Mathias keep talk of the star heading to ticking over, with it acknowledged that Zinedine Zidane “likes” the World Cup winner.

The Blancos boss has admitted as much himself in the recent past and he has conceded that he would welcome the chance to work with a highly-rated midfielder at some stage in his coaching career.

Many are expecting that opportunity to arise sooner rather than later, with Pogba seeing exit talk stepped up at Old Trafford.

He revealed over the summer that he was open to taking on a new challenge, but saw another deadline pass with no deal done.

That is keeping the 26-year-old on United’s books for now, but Mathias Pogba concedes that interest from the Santiago Bernabeu will not be going away any time soon.

He told Radio Marca on a rebuilding project in the Spanish capital which remains a work in progress: “Zidane wanted players, he didn't get them, but I have no doubt that he's going to do the work he needs to do in order to get the team back to the level he wants.

“I like Zidane and he likes my brother, everyone knows it.”

Real were expected to make a move for Pogba during the last transfer window, but no formal approach materialised, leaving a international to switch his focus to another campaign in Manchester.

Mathias Pogba insists that has never been an issue, with the speculation which surrounds his brother considered to be nothing new.

He added: “It has been normal for my family, we do not care what is spoken about in the media.”

While a switch to could still form part of Paul Pogba’s future, with Barcelona having also been linked with his services in the past, Mathias has already taken that career path.

He has linked up with fourth-tier outfit Manchego, but is keeping a close eye on events at the top of the league ladder and those looking to chase down title glory in 2019-20.

Asked to pick between Madrid and Barca, Pogba said: “I have always enjoyed the game in more, I have more fun watching them.

“When [Lionel] Messi leaves, they will need somebody else to step up and take his place.”