Zesty Bruno Fernandes can lead the way to a better Man Utd future

The Red Devils do not have the time or the squad to bed the Portuguese into the team slowly, and he must be included in the starting line-up

Bruno Fernandes played only briefly for against , but he showed more in a few minutes than most of his team-mates manage in a full match.

For that reason, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to start fielding the Portuguese midfielder from kick-off. In a perfect situation, he would be able to bed the player in slowly - the luxury afforded to boss Jurgen Klopp with Takumi Minamino.

Minamino can wait on the sidelines while Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino make the most of their understanding, but he will be given the chance in no-pressure games to feel his way into the demands of the Premier League, and get to know how his new team-mates work. Klopp can even call upon Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri in an emergency, further protecting the Japanese forward.

Contrast that with United, who have seen their options decrease as the dissatisfaction outwith and within the club builds. United would love to welcome Paul Pogba back to first team action and see him play himself back into his best form, but they cannot even be sure that he would play another minute if he had his way.

Fernandes knows that, ultimately, he could be the player asked to take over the French midfielder’s role, to provide assists and a goalscoring threat from midfield. In more auspicious circumstances, Pogba would at least have been on hand from the off to make United enough of a force to secure fourth place.

As it is, Fernandes has walked into a midfield, and club, starved of star power, and the ineffable difference that makes. Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy all had the sheer force of will to drag their team-mates with them, and there are vague hints of rage that suggest that Fernandes might be able to do a little of that.

Too often though, United have welcomed the new big thing, only to drag him down to their level. Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Memphis Depay, for example, had no little skill, but still left having shown nothing of their innate and proven talent.

The situation is made worse by the number of injuries that United have to contend with. Not only is Pogba missing from the middle, but Scott McTominay is only inching back to first-team football. At his best, he can be an authoritative presence in the middle, but he is still relatively inexperienced, and he does not have the exceptional technical talent to shield him from a lack of fitness.

There was a story that Ryan Giggs was once being targeted in his early years, to which Bryan Robson responded by taking up the left wing for a couple minutes in his place and clattering the offender in retaliation. McTominay does not pose a similar threat, but his full-blooded presence might offer some reassurance. Fernandes’ zesty approach to a fight will have to make up for any reduction in McTominay’s aggression.

The other three midfield options of Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira and Fred all combine to offer what one would like from a complete midfielder: a passing range, confidence, and the energy to harry opponents. That they are more lacking than rounded means that there is no solid base that Solskjaer can use to manage games until Fernandes settles in - the 25-year-old playmaker needs to demonstrate all those qualities instead.

Further ahead of him, Marcus Rashford’s absence, perhaps until the start of the season, means that United are shorn of any match-winning brilliance. His technical ability and ambition is not always enough to make the difference, but he is a source of chaos, penalties and goals at his most thrilling.

Anthony Martial is inconsistent and Mason Greenwood is simply too young to be relied upon, for all his promise. While Solskjaer has had a little success from reintroducing Juan Mata to the starting line-up, his physical decline - alarming for a player who is only 31 - has severely dented the verve he showed most consistently under Louis van Gaal.

Despite ’s win over Spurs, United cannot simply rely upon ’s ban. Indeed, there is no guarantee that City will not be able to at least postpone any punishment and keep it at bay for a couple of seasons with a potential horde of lawyers. Fifth place is not certain to be enough, but fifth place currently looks beyond United’s abilities too.

There are not enough goals, bodies and creativity at the club for Solskjaer to give Fernandes the chance to acclimatise and build for next season. Next season hinges on this, in terms of finance, transfer strategy and the future of players already at the club. It is not fair that so much has come down to Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

However, Fernandes has to start, and it could either make or break a player who has to not just paper over the cracks, but start to show the way forward for a better future.