Zesco United to be without Kodwani Mtonga & Mwila Phiri, Al Hilal to miss Idris Mbombo

Zesco United's Kondwani Mtonga and Mwila Phiri will play no part in Sunday's meeting in Sudan

Zambian giants Zesco United will once again miss defensive midfielder Kondwani Mtonga in Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup Group C confrontation with Al Hilal in Omdurman.

Mtonga was shown a straight red card in the 2-1 defeat away to Asante Kotoko to attract a two-match ban.

After missing last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in Ndola, Mtonga will again not be available when Zesco clash with the Sudanese giants on Sunday.

Also failing to travel for the return fixture is midfielder Phiri who limped off injured in the 64th minute last weekend.

With Zesco adjusting to play without their two regular midfielders, Al Hilal will also be without suspended Congolese forward Idris Mbombo.

Mbombo was red-carded in the first half stoppage time last Sunday to leave Al Hilal playing the entire second stanza with a man short.

However, Al Hilal welcome back from suspension Nigerian defender Emmanuel Ariwachukwu.

Ariwachukwu missed the battle in Ndola as he served a one-match suspension after accumulating two yellow cards.

Last weekend’s draw saw Zesco sliding down from top spot to position three on Group C while Al Hilal remained on the second spot.