Zenatha Coleman opens Sevilla goal account in Deportivo La Coruna win

The Namibian forward grabbed the maiden goal for Cristian Toro's ladies in their narrow win over their hosts on Sunday

Zenatha Coleman opened her goal account for as they defeated Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter at Abanca-Riazor Stadium on Sunday.

The Namibia international, who could not find the net in her first four matches, proved to be a huge bargain for her team to record their second win of the season against Manuel Sanchez's team.

On the heels of a massive win at Huelva, Cristian Toro's team aimed to build on their winning feat but both teams could not outclass themselves in the opening 45 minutes.

After the restart, the visitors drew first blood when Coleman gave her side the crucial lead, with her first league goal of the season for her side seven minutes into the second half.

Deportivo, however, staged a comeback against Sevilla and they found the equaliser when Rosalia Muino teed up Costa Rican Stephanie Blanco to score eight minutes from time.

With the contest destined to end in a stalemate, the visitors left it late to grab the winner through Raquel Pinel at the death.

Coleman, who was in action for 62 minutes before she was replaced by Ana Franco has now scored one goal in five matches this term.

Besides the Namibian, 's Toni Payne was also in action for 78 minutes before she gave way for Inma Gabarro in the match.

The victory took Sevilla to ninth position of the Spanish Iberdrola table with eight points after five games this season.

In their next fixture, Sevilla will look to make it three wins on the bounce when they welcome next Thursday.