Zambia release TP Mazembe’s Chongo after Harambee Stars defeat

FAZ has not expressly pointed out why the defender has been released just a day before facing South Africa’s Bafana Bafana

Kabaso Chongo has been excused from the Zambian team a day after captaining the side during their friendly tie against on Friday.

Without giving specific reasons, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has confirmed the centre-back has been released with immediate effect because of technical reasons.

He is expected to leave and join his club teammates at as Chipolopolo fly south to take on Bafana Bafana at Rustenberg on Sunday. Zambia have played two friendly matches now as they started at home where they hosted and defeated Malawi on Wednesday before the 2-1 loss at Nyayo Stadium against Harambee Stars.

More teams

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform the football family that Chipolopolo skipper [Kabaso] Chongo has been excused from the ongoing international friendly matches for technical reasons,” the federation said in a Facebook post.

“Following the decision of the technical bench, Chongo will not proceed with the rest of the team to where they will play Bafana Bafana on Sunday in Rustenburg.

“All the parties involved have been informed with Chipolopolo coach Milutin Sredojevic wishing the player all the best in his career.

“The defender is expected to fly out to his base in Lubumbashi.”

FAZ General-Secretary Adrian Kashala hinted Chongo might not earn another call and also spoke of the Sunday game against the 1996 African champions.

“We have been informed by the technical bench in Kenya who have furnished us with their reasons. We wish the player all the best in his career and future assignments,” Kashala said.

“The team is in good spirits ahead of the high profile game with Bafana Bafana on Sunday.

“We also wish to encourage them to soldier on after the 2-1 loss to Kenya on Friday as that was part of the preparatory matches for the November back-to-back qualifiers.”

In a recent interview, Zambia head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic stated he was not going to tolerate indiscipline as he confirmed Obrey Chirwa and Clatous Chama remain suspended following their failure to join the national side.

“We are having a situation where I have always looked like a nice guy in front of you. I have always tried to be a generator of positive energy,” Micho said then.

Article continues below

“However, I am living 20 years in Africa under the four pillars of my survival in African football.

“The first pillar is iron discipline, second pillar absolute order and organisation, fanatical work followed by science and fourth pillar is family atmosphere based on the good, in this case, Zambian tradition based on respecting and being respected.”

Zambia have excused Kabaso Chongo just a day after captaining the team during a 2-1 defeat against Kenya on Friday.