Zamalek SC to play in Caf Super Cup after initial refusal

The Egyptian giants weren’t going to honour the encounter with Esperance owing to ongoing dispute with Qatar, where the game will be held

have made a U-turn over initial decision to not travel to for their Caf Super Cup encounter with Esperance on February 14.

The encounter between winners of the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup is billed for the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, Al Rayyan, but the Egyptian giants stated they’d not participate in the fixture due to issues with the Middles Eastern country.

In November, club president Mortada Mansour was befuddled by Caf’s decision to take the game to Asia, as opposed to having it played on the continent.

More teams

"We are two African teams, why should we play in Asia?" he questioned in November.

"I don't understand why Caf (Confederation of African Football) wants to play the Super Cup in a country who is an enemy to .”

However, as reported by BBC Sport, Zamalek have now agreed to participate in the game after board members voted to let the team travel to Western Asia.

Article continues below

Mansour, though, will not be travelling with the players and club officials for the encounter with the Esperance.

Last year, Caf revealed that the Super Cup will be held in till 2021 as opposed to it being played at the home of the Champions League holders.

defeated Esperance in last year’s encounter in Al Rayyan.