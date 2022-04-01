'Zaha still in Crystal Palace's medical room' - Vieira ahead of Arsenal visit

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has stated winger Wilfried Zaha has a chance of playing against Arsenal in Monday's Premier League outing.

The winger missed Ivory Coast's 3-0 loss to England in an international friendly on Tuesday evening after suffering "a grade one or two injury".

"[Zaha] is still in the medical room, we will see how it is going to be [on Friday], but we have to wait for the next couple of days before thinking about him starting training with the squad," Vieira said in a press conference.

"We will wait and see what happens. We have until Monday so hopefully, he will get better, and he can have a couple of days of training with the team. We have to wait and see what will happen over the next couple of days.

"We don’t know. The good thing about Wilfried is that he does not get injured very often. That is the hope about that. We just have to wait and see day after day."

Michael Olise is another doubt for the Eagles after missing France U21's fixture in the international week.

"He just had an issue with his foot," Vieira continued. "Until he gets back from the French Under-21s, he is still in the treatment room as well. He is not ready to do some work outside.

"We have to wait day after day and see how he is feeling, and then we will see.

"Both of them still have a chance [of playing against Arsenal]."

Palace are currently placed in the 12th position on the table with 34 points and will hope to get a positive outcome to boost their chances of finishing in the top half of the table.

The Gunners are optimistic about making a return to the Champions League after a five-year absence. They are currently fourth on the table with 54 points.

The last meeting between the two sides, at the Emirates Stadium, ended 2-2.