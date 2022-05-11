Zaha elated as strike against Norwich City voted Crystal Palace’s Goal of the Season

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha’s effort for Crystal Palace against Norwich City in the Premier League has been voted Goal of the Season by the fans.

During the fixture on February 9 at Carrow Road, it was the relegated Canaries, who took the lead courtesy of Teemu Pukki but the 29-year-old Ivorian star levelled matters for the Eagles with a wonder goal for a deserved point.

Zaha received a great pass from midfielder Michael Olise with 30 minutes left to the final whistle, he then cut in from the left-wing before launching a powerful effort past goalkeeper Angus Gunn into the top-right corner.

Palace have confirmed on their official website, that the goal which was also named Premier League Goal of the Month and the club’s Goal of the Month for February, has been voted the best, after beating strikes from Conor Gallagher and U18s’ Jadan Raymond.

“Crystal Palace fans have voted Wilfried [Zaha’s] strike against Norwich City away as their 2021-22 Goal of the Season,” read part of the statement.

“Zaha beat strikes from Conor Gallagher and the U18s’ Jadan Raymond to scoop the award, with Palace Women and U23 players also involved.”

Speaking after receiving the award, Zaha admitted it was one of his best goals.

“It’s definitely one of my best goals. I knew that I connected with it well. I was hoping – I'm glad it went in,” Zaha told the same portal during the award ceremony at Boxpark Croydon.

“To be honest, it’s not just about me, that’s a credit to the team. The team that is around me allows me to do what I do. That’s credit to my teammates.

“It’s amazing [to have the fans back this season]. Obviously, the fans know how much they bring to the team, what a difference they make every single game, and the way they cheer us on against the opposition.

“It’s been amazing having them back.”

Zaha has so far scored 13 goals in this Premier League season, which ranks him joint sixth overall in this category in 2021-22, while also making him the top league scorer for his side. In addition, he has chipped in with one assist as well.

Meanwhile, Gallagher was named Palace Player of the Season. Other winners from the night include Marc Guehi, who scooped the Players’ Player of the Season, Tayo Adaramola for U18 Player of the Season, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for U23 Player of the Season, and Aimee Everett for the Women’s Player of the Season.