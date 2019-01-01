Zabaleta: Title race will go to the wire but I hope Man City edge out Liverpool

The former Blues star believes Jurgen Klopp's side will keep things interesting but is looking for Pep Guardiola's troops to defend their crown

and are set to take their title tussle down to the wire, says Pablo Zabaleta, with the former Blues star hoping to see Pep Guardiola’s side prevail.

With just 10 games remaining in the 2018-19 campaign, the battle for top-flight supremacy has become a two-horse race.

Untimely stumbles from have dropped them out of contention, leaving City and Liverpool to scrap it out.

Just one point separates Jurgen Klopp’s team from the defending champions at present, with there the promise of many more twists and turns to come.

Zabaleta knows all about such challenges having tasted two title triumphs during his time at the Etihad Stadium and has told Sky Sports of the current contest: "I hope Manchester City [can lift the title], I wish they can win it but I know it is going to be tough.

"Liverpool look like they are also very focused on the Premier League, so it looks like it's going to be between Manchester City and Liverpool until the end

"But obviously all I wish is Manchester City to win. They have three competitions to play for and hopefully they can win all of them."

City have already landed the this season, with that prize retained from 2018.

Alongside their Premier League title bid, the Blues are also chasing down and honours.

Liverpool are also in Europe, but have no domestic cup distractions.

That could aid their cause, but Zabaleta is looking for City to continue to their pursuit of an historic quadruple.

Article continues below

The Argentine won five major trophies over the course of a nine-year stint in Manchester and despite now being at West Ham, still has a special place in his heart for a former club.

Having received a heroes’ welcome from the City faithful upon his return with the Hammers on Wednesday, Zabaleta said: "It was really special and I always appreciate the love from Manchester City fans.

"I spent nine seasons at the club, so it was a really nice moment and it's always special to come back to the Etihad. And I also wish them all the best until the end of the season."