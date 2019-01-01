Yusri sees more work for Kelantan before the big Premier League kick-off

The Kelantan head coach knows that his team will have to knuckle down and work hard if they are to achieve their ambition of returning to the MSL.

With how the Malaysia Premier League looks for the 2020 season, Kelantan alongside seven other teams will be looking keenly at the two promotion spots to the in the 2021 season.

That is because the presence of four feeder club teams in FC II, II, Johor Darul Ta'zim II and II who are not qualified for promotion.

Returning back to the team for the new season, head coach Yusri Che Lah have already secured several experienced players to help the cause.

Those like Wan Zaharulnizam, Nazrin Nawi and Hisyamuddin Shaari are added to the younger talents like Nik Akif Syahiran and Danial Ashraf who have remained faithful to the team.

"I'm hopeful to see more positive improvements from the players before the opening match of the Premier League on February 28.

"First I want the players to be in a comfortable position before giving them home work especially in attack.

"I hope this positive result (3-3 draw in a friendly match against Terengganu FC) will be the tonic for Kelantan to start showing that they can rise to the occasion.

"It is a good start but we have to work harder after this," said Yusri in an interview published through the team channels.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram