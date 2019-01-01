‘Youngsters not mature enough to carry Man Utd’ - Wenger 'not convinced' by Solskjaer's inexperienced squad

The former Arsenal manager does not believe Daniel James, Aaron Wan Bissaka & Co. can fire the Red Devils to Premier League glory this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s is squad is too green to be successful, according to Arsene Wenger’s assessment of the Red Devils.

The long-time boss is a veteran of three Premier League titles and has a legacy of fighting for ’s top honours with Old Trafford legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

With United still struggling to break out of a prolonged slump which began after the departure of the Scot in 2013, Solskjaer has elected to rejuvenate the squad by adding youth to his ranks, notably in the form of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It is a tactic that harks back to the days when United’s dominance was driven by their youth academy and the ‘Class of 92’, which included players like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Gary Neville, who all went on to establish themselves as legends.

Solskjaer’s side, though, have won just once in their four Premier League matches so far this season and find themselves facing an uphill battle to return to the , while Wenger has written them off with regards the title race.

‘When you see Man United they are one of the examples where there is a potential there, but they have not found a collective way,” Wenger told beIN Sports. “Maybe these players are not mature enough to carry the team play of a team like Man United all together.

“That’s the big question mark now. You feel there is something coming out but it’s not ready.

“That’s why I say when you watch them play they are not candidates to fight for the championship.

“Will they emulate what Giggs, Scholes and Beckham did over a number of years? Personally, I’m not convinced.”

Article continues below

United lie eighth in the table following the first international break of the season, with only a win over on the opening weekend of the season to comfort them.

They play host to Leicester on Saturday as a busy period of the season kicks off then tackle Astana in the at Old Trafford the following Thursday.

Wenger will doubtless be tracking their progress intently over the weeks to come, as United have a Monday clash against the Gunners to follow on the final day of September.