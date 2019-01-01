Youcef Belaili: Al-Ahli Saudi sign Algeria winger from Esperance de Tunis

The King Abdullah Sports City outfit has strengthened their squad with the signing of the Algeria international

The Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al-Ahli have announced the signing of Youcef Belaili from Espérance Sportive de Tunis.

The 27-year-old agreed on a deal with the Royal which will keep him at the King Abdullah Sports City until 2022.

On the back of his impressive performances at the 2019 , where he helped clinch their second title in , the highly-rated winger was linked with several European clubs, including .

But on Thursday, the forward ended speculation surrounding his transfer by signing a three-year contract with the Royal.

Belaili started his professional career with Algeria’s side CA Bordj Bou Arreridj in 2009, before joining MC Oran a year later.

The forward moved to to team up with Esperance in 2012 and spent two years with the side before returning to Algeria to play for USM Alger.

The winger joined Angers in 2017 but only made six league appearances for the French side’s reserve team before re-joining Esperance in 2018.

Belaili won two Caf titles, four Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 trophies and the Tunisian Super Cup.

The forward will hope to make his debut for Al-Ahli when they take on Al Ittifaq in a league game on Saturday.