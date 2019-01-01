'You will never walk alone' - Nigerians celebrate Liverpool's Uefa Champions League success

A goal in each half of the encounter was enough for the Reds to lift their sixth Champions League title in Madrid on Saturday

Football lovers in have taken to Twitter to celebrate 's Uefa triumph over Hotspur.

Mohamed Salah's goal from the penalty spot in the second minute and Divock Origi's late strike gave Jurgen Klopp's men a 2-0 win over their Premier League rivals.

After a painful defeat in last year's final to , Liverpool fans are pleased by the club's response in their second successive Champions League final on Saturday, but it seems the whole country is reveling in the victory at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Congratulation to our club Liverpool.

We will never walk alone in Nigeria.

Hip hip hip .... Hurray — Emeka (@EmekaWillNduka) June 1, 2019

Origi has done more for Liverpool in two football games than Buhari has done for Nigeria in four years 🤐 #UCLfinal #TOTLIV — 🐺WoLverInE 🐺 (@PhemAustin001) June 1, 2019

The Champions League final we are expecting Vs the one we got what a waste of final #LIVTOT #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/n73L8adxZv — Barnny without friends 😋 (@barnabasjohnnie) June 1, 2019

It is written no longer just said. Liverpool are champions of Europe. pic.twitter.com/HMymHziukm — POJU OYEMADE (@pastorpoju) June 1, 2019

Up Liverpool my team 4life❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7JXDfKFsuW — frosh abusadiq (@froshsadeeq) June 1, 2019

Up liverpool!!! Champions of 2019. My boy's day is made to crown up my already made day 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃. Congratulations @zowiehillz and other liverpool fans 😁😁. pic.twitter.com/WivbNUOLOz — Vicdeji3 (@vicdeji3) June 1, 2019

Up liverpool am so so happy rite now pic.twitter.com/Ma7P5A55Lv — ezeobibenedict (@bencasky) June 1, 2019

Well deserved @LFC a better compensation for the @EPL title. — Banor Frano (@Sixtusfrano) June 1, 2019

Well deserved win.... Congratulations Liverpool. https://t.co/x6LH2I2Vq5 — Edu Rilwan (@realonesegun) June 1, 2019

Congratulations Liverpool FC ❤️

Uefa Champions League Winners 2019.

It’s emotions all around the pitch, great game from both teams but one has to win.

They truly never walk alone! — Damilola Samuel (@Papassssz) June 1, 2019

Congratulations Liverpool.



You'll Never Walk Alone.



Stand up for the champions 🔥🔥🔥 — Jerry Koko Durojaiye (@kokomatic) June 1, 2019

Make no mistake, Liverpool deserve the win. They played the final last year, and were phenomenal in the EPL this year. Tottenham has had a fairy tale ride, and this should inspire them to work harder. Everybody won ❤️ — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) June 1, 2019

Go Liverpool we did it!! pic.twitter.com/FdzLmstoj3 — curvyibogirl (@Ebereee_) June 1, 2019