You will be back soon Ouma, we need you - FKF President Mwendwa

The federation top official is among the Kenyans to have wished the defender a quick recovery after injury

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa and Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga have wished Eric Ouma a quick recovery after Friday's injury.

Ouma was operated on Saturday following a fractured calf sustained while training and Mwendwa was among the first Kenyans to wish the full-back a quick recovery.

Although Kenya has no scheduled matches in the near future, the FKF supremo stated the nation would want him healed as soon as possible after Friday's setback.

“You will be back soon [Eric] Ouma,” Mwendwa tweeted on Saturday. “We need you back!”

You will be back soon.@marcelo_ouma. We need you back ! pic.twitter.com/tg363Jn1i6 — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) May 30, 2020

Ouma answered Mwendwa with a 'thank you' message.

After undergoing surgery, the former defender shared a message for his Facebook followers stating his recovery journey has kicked off.

“Road to recovery begins. Thank you all for the kind messages and prayers,” the Kenya international said.

Olunga was one of the high-profile stars to wish his teammate a quick recovery.

“Guys, please help me wish Eric 'Marcelo' Otieno a quick recover,” the Kashiwa Reysol striker wrote on his Facebook.

Ouma has been a key figure for the national team and was part of the Harambee Stars side that took part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification and subsequent appearance in .

After playing all the three Group C matches, he was unlucky as they bowed out of the tournament going down to the eventual finalists; and . They defeated 3-2 in the last group match in Cairo.

He signed a five-year contract with the Swedish top-flight outfit becoming his fourth club in a career that was launched at Kakamega High School in 2014.

He signed for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants Gor Mahia in 2016, made 22 appearances before he joined Georgian side Kolkheti Poti after an unsuccessful season with K'Ogalo.

The defender joined Vasalund two years ago and had good seasons with them before AIK came calling for his services. He obliged and signed for them for a longer contract.

In a recent one on one interactive session with his Facebook fans, Ouma revealed his worst moment remains when he suffered a serious injury.

"At one time, I suffered a very nasty injury which kept me out for a very long period, but I never gave up because I knew I will come up stronger because of the passion of playing football, and indeed I returned stronger after the injury and moved on," he replied when asked of his worst moment.

The current injury could keep him out for six weeks.