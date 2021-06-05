'You deserve to be treated well in your new challenge' - De Gea's message to released Man Utd keeper Romero

The Argentine goalkeeper will leave Old Trafford at the end of June after spending the 2020-21 season out in the cold

David De Gea has bid farewell to Sergio Romero after it was confirmed he is to leave Manchester United, with the Spaniard saying he deserves to be “treated well” at his next club.

Romero will be released by the Red Devils when his contract expires at the end of this month after six years at Old Trafford.

The Argentine did not make a single appearance throughout the whole of last season, having failed to secure a move away during the last two transfer windows.

What did De Gea say?

Responding to the news about Romero on Twitter , De Gea said: "Good luck, Chiqui! I wish you success, my friend. You deserve to be treated well in your new challenge. Enjoy."

Romero made 61 appearances for the club since joining in 2015 although only seven of those were in the Premier League, with the Argentine mainly deputising for De Gea in European and domestic cup competitions.

However, he has found himself out in the cold this season following the return of Dean Henderson from his loan at Sheffield United.

Romero wanted to leave the club in the summer transfer window as a result and was left annoyed after a deal couldn’t be agreed.

A move to Everton was mooted but no deal materialised, with Romero’s wife taking to social media to publicly criticise the club and accuse them of showing a lack of respect.

The 34-year-old was subsequently left out of United’s Champions League and Premier League squads, effectively spending the season in the wilderness.

