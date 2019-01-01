‘You can’t blame Aubameyang for contract concerns’ – Arsenal need Ancelotti to convince key men to stay, says Campbell

The former Gunners striker admits a strong leader is required at Emirates Stadium as more proven performers stall on committing to fresh terms

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot be blamed for stalling on the signing of a new contract at , says Kevin Campbell, with a proven coach such as Carlo Ancelotti required in order for key men to commit their future to the club.

The Gunners are yet to appoint a permanent successor to the ousted Unai Emery.

Uncertainty regarding the direction in which the north London giants are heading has led to further contract concerns in north London.

Gabonese frontman Aubameyang, who has taken on captaincy duties this season, is yet to extend his deal beyond 2021 and has sparked talk of interest from .

Fellow frontman Alexandre Lacazette is another who has seen fresh terms mooted without an agreement being reached, with Campbell calling for stability to be restored at Arsenal by bringing in a proven coach.

The former Gunners striker told the Daily Star: “This Arsenal job now needs a man who is experienced.

“It needs someone who can come in and be ruthless.

“When you look at what’s going on behind the scenes, contract talks have stalled with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and I don’t blame him for that.

“There is Alexandre Lacazette in a similar situation as well. A lot is riding on this next appointment.

“Ancelotti is a very good manager and very experienced - he’s won as a player and won as a coach.

“If Arsenal have aspirations of getting back in the , then what better than a man who actually knows how to do it.

“Someone like Ancelotti will get the best out of the players who are underperforming.”

Arsenal parted with Emery in the midst of what was to become the club’s worst slump in 42 years, as they went nine games without a win, but Campbell admits the problems at Emirates Stadium stretch well beyond the dugout.

He added: “Emery takes blame as he was the manager who had to get it right.

“But it’s above him where there’s been no plan about how Arsenal can become the best they can be.

“There’s certain areas of the team that needed to be addressed - and it still hasn’t been done.

“Arsenal dithered and dallied with Emery. made their move and stuck with it.

“They knew what they wanted and it was obviously already done because [Jose] Mourinho wasn’t in work.

“It had all been sorted in the background. One minute [Mauricio] Pochettino is there and then there’s another manager in.

“That gives players a lift in their own right. The way Arsenal have been going about it leaves a lot to be desired.”