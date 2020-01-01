African All Stars

'Yaya Toure deserves a statue if David Silva is getting one' - Fans react to Man City's gesture

Yaya Toure
The Premier League club on Monday announced plans to honour the departing 34-year-old playmaker with a monument

Manchester City's plan to build a statue for departing David Silva outside the Etihad Stadium has raised questions over why Yaya Toure did not get one after his exit.

Silva will be ending his 10-year stay in Manchester this summer and the club also disclosed that a training pitch with bespoke mosaic will be dedicated to the 34-year-old at the City Football Academy.

During his stint with the Citizens, the Spain international won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups while Toure, who left in 2018, won three Premier League trophies, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

    Following City's announcement on Monday, some fans believe the Ivory Coast midfielder deserves a similar treatment as a reward for his sacrifices for the Etihad Stadium outfit.

    Meanwhile, Silva and Vincent Kompany's statues will be unveiled in 2021.

