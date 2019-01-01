Yakou Meite: Reading star calls out racist abuse on social media

The Ivorian forward was subjected to racist abuse after missing a penalty in Sunday’s Championship outing at the Madejski stadium

Reading forward Yakou Meite has pointed out racist abuse directed at him after his team’s 3-0 win over on Sunday.

Meite was introduced as an 80th-minute substitute for Lucas Joao during the league outing but missed a penalty in stoppage time.

The victory sealed the Royals’ first win of the season as they climbed to 17th in the Championship table.

At the end of the game, Meite, who has scored one goal this season, shared a screenshot of the abuse sent to him by a social media user with the caption; "I don't think I need to speak."

Reading, in a show of solidarity with the 23-year-old, reiterated their stance against racist comments with a picture of the international celebrating.

Article continues below

“We won’t give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon,” the club tweeted.

“Instead, we will let a picture tell a thousand words. “We’ve got Meite...Yakou Meite...”