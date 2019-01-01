Xhaka has no Arsenal future after atrocious behaviour – Nicholas

The Switzerland international should be chased out of the Emirates Stadium after his "unacceptable" actions, according to one former Gunner

Ex- star Charlie Nicholas has slammed the actions of Gunners captain Granit Xhaka and said the midfielder should not have a future at the club.

Xhaka, who was voted as club captain by his team-mates, reacted angrily to being replaced during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace , a fixture in which the Emirates Stadium outfit ceded a two-goal advantage in front of their own fans.

The Gunners fans booed him as he walked off the park before he cupped his ear to the crowd and appeared to tell them “f*ck off”. He then took his shirt off and marched down the tunnel.

His actions have whipped up a storm of criticism, with numerous club legends lining up to hit out at the international midfielder’s reaction, while crunch talks have been held between the player and the coaching staff.

“He's representing Arsenal as a captain and it is unacceptable to think you're as big as anything at the club. His behaviour was atrocious, and I don't see him having a future at the club,” Nicholas told Sky Sports . “He'll have to take his medicine. I'll be surprised if he comes back in any capacity to play for Arsenal again.”

Although the former international believes that the 27-year-old may have support in the dressing room, he believes that action must be taken.

“He's obviously a team player in some category but the actions that we saw on Sunday are just unacceptable,” he said.

“Xhaka may be current captain but I don't think he will be captain anymore after what he did at the weekend. The fact that he didn't instantly apologise to the fans about his behaviour tells you that he's probably upset and angry.

“I would imagine it's a horrible feeling being in the position he's in right now, but that anger must be controlled. To be a footballer of any significance, especially at the higher level, if you don't have a thick skin to take some criticism, then you are not a footballer.

“You cannot live at the top end because you may get a lot of compliments, but you don't think the likes of Messi and Ronaldo ever get criticised? Everybody does at some point.”

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League but struggling to hit top gear. On Wednesday, they will travel to in the before an encounter at home against on Saturday in the league.