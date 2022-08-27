Xavi confident Kounde will be registered for Barcelona clash against Real Valladolid

Barcelona coach Xavi is confident new signing Jules Kounde will be eligible to play against Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Kounde was signed from Sevilla this summer

Barca are yet to register the centre-back

The coach is sure he will be registered in time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Camp Nou side signed the defender from Sevilla for €60 million (£51m/$60m) during the summer transfer window but have not been able to register him as part of the squad due to their financial situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We are convinced that Jules will be able to play tomorrow and he will be registered," Xavi said.

“We will never adulterate the competition. It’s certain that Barcelona has not done so. It is turning out very difficult to register players. We are optimistic about tomorrow, but it is a matter of numbers and fitting the numbers with the ‘fair play’.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca were late to register the rest of their new signings - Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Frank Kessie - before the first game of the season. The club have been selling off a stake of their television rights and merchandising companies to ease their financial concerns and clear their summer additions to play.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side will line up against Valladolid at Camp Nou on Sunday with the aim of picking up a second consecutive win in La Liga. The following week, they will take on Kounde's former side Sevilla.