Xavi appointment gives Barcelona 'extra motivation' to win, says Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba says the recent appointment of manager Xavi has given Barcelona "extra motivation" to perform at a high level with the left-back eager to make the club legend proud.

Alba also praised Xavi's training methods, which have included engaging activities at the start of sessions.

The Blaugrana won their first match under Xavi this past weekend, beating Espanyol 1-0, and will play their first Champions League clash with him in charge when they host Benfica on Tuesday.

What has been said?

"It is an extra motivation to have him as a coach, at least for me," Alba told reporters. "I will answer for him. We will do what we can to make him proud. That is the mission.

"[His] activities before training are very fun. They make us bond. The training sessions are being very fun and very demanding. We are happy.

"There have been changes, but I do not want to detract from those who have been before.

"In the end, the easiest thing is to fire the coach. When things are not going well, the players are also to blame. A change of coach is not pleasant, but we are fine with Xavi.

"He has emphasized talking with everyone, especially with those who did not play. That is positive for the whole team to get back to get hooked and let us believe in ourselves again.

"He's upbeat. He's a very positive guy. I think he encourages us more than the other way around."

Bigger picture

Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman earlier this month knowing he had a massive task ahead of him.

A struggling Barcelona side lost two matches 3-0 in the Champions League group stage under Koeman and now sit just two points ahead of Benfica for second place in Group E.

Even after their weekend La Liga win, the Blaugrana are in sixth place.

But having played with Xavi in the past, Alba knows first-hand his manager's elite football knowledge and trusts him to lead a turnaround.

