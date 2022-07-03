'Define suitable' - Wrexham owner McElhenney cracks joke over Ronaldo's Man Utd exit request

A lack of Champions League football has got the Portuguese looking for a new club - though probably not in Wales

Cristiano Ronaldo's request to leave Manchester United has been met with a humourous response from Wrexham owner and actor Rob McElhenney, who has asked what the definition of a "suitable" bid for the star would be.

Portugal forward Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils last summer from Juventus, but a barren campaign that saw the club miss out on Champions League football has got the 37-year-old looking for a new club, GOAL can confirm.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has requested to be allowed to leave if a fitting offer is tabled - and now McElhenney, who co-owns the Welsh outfit with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, has jokingly asked just what that would entail.

What has McElhenney said about Ronaldo?

What chance does Ronaldo have of leaving Man Utd?

An exit just one year into his two-year deal at Old Trafford would bring an anticlimactic end to the Portuguese's Red Devils homecoming, one which started with promise and fizzled out amid a miserable season for the club.

A move on might be the best thing for both parties, particularly as Erik ten Hag looks to leave his mark on the club as its new manager - but United are adamant that the forward is not for sale.

Article continues below

What would quantify a "suitable offer" for the Premier League outfit too is up for debate, given they would be losing one of the game's all-time greatest players.

In any case, Wrexham are certainly not serious bidders.

Further reading