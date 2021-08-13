World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Arsenal midfielder Partey makes provisional Ghana squad despite injury concerns

The former Atletico Madrid man has been included on the roster for upcoming games against South Africa and Ethiopia

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been included in Ghana’s provisional squad for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia despite currently nursing an injury.

The 28-year-old headlines a 30-man Black Stars roster unveiled at a press conference on Friday.

The list also includes Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is also recovering from an injury picked up while in pre-season action against Red Bull Salzburg last month.

On a mission for a prompt return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 gathering in Russia, Ghana will open their 2022 qualifying campaign with a home clash with Ethiopia on September 3, before travelling to face South Africa on matchday two, three days later.

Despite being listed in Ghana’s squad, Partey remains a major doubt for the upcoming games after suffering an ankle injury as Arsenal faced Chelsea in a pre-season match earlier this month.

According to the Gunners, the midfielder is only expected to return to the pitch at the end of August, hugely restricting his chances of heading out for international duty next month.

The Black Stars, however, have no worries over the availability of Stade Rennes sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana, who has been listed for a possible return to international duty for the first time since October last year.

Also making a comeback are Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru and Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah.

KAS Eupen goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Sturm Graz striker Kelvin Yeboah and Hearts of Oak attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, meanwhile, have been called up for the first time.

Aside from Ethiopia and South Africa, Ghana will also face Zimbabwe in Group G for the sole ticket to the next round of the African qualifiers.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Galen FC, Switzerland), Manaf Nurudeen (Kas Eupen, Belgium), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Full-backs: Benson Anang (Zilina FC, Slovakia), Andy Yiadom Andrew (Reading FC, England), Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC, England), Gideon Mensah (FC Girondins Bordeaux, France), Baffour Philimon (Dreams FC, Ghana)

Centre-backs: Alexander Djiku (RC Strasbourg, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City FC, England), Ismael Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen, China), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Arsenals FC, England), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC, France)

Wingers: Joel Fameye (Orenburg FC, Russia), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayhad, Saudi Arabia), Gyasi Emmanuel (Spezia, Italy), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes FC, France), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC, England), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC, Ghana)

Attacking Midfielders: Afriyie Banieh (Hearts of Oak, Ghana), Kudus Mohamed (Ajax FC, Holland), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium)

Strikers: Andre Ayew (Al Saad, Qatar), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Kwame Opoku (USM Algiers, Algeria), Kelvin Yeboah (Sturm Graz, Austria)