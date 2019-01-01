Woodward: Man Utd not for sale with Glazers committed long term

The Red Devils aren't set for an ownership shake-up, despite recent reports of interest from the Middle East

executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has declared the club isn't for sale, with the Glazer family not thinking about walking away from Old Trafford.

The Glazers first bought a stake in the Red Devils in 2003 before completely taking over the club in 2005.

While fan discontent at the ownership has grown amid recent suggestions that ’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman could be interested in buying United, Woodward stressed the Glazers remain committed to the club.

“Based on what I see, they’re in it for the long term,” Woodward told the United We Stand fanzine of the Glazers.

“With regards to offers or asking prices, my understanding is that there have been no discussions for a price for the club or anything like that. Every conversation we have is based on the long-term.

“The debt is a long-term, structured and similar to some other football clubs. It’s a fixed amount for a fixed period of time which results in it being fairly cheap to service. It’s just under two per cent of our annual revenue each year, so it doesn’t really have any impact on us.

"If you look at the way the approach changed under the Glazers for commercial activity, that has brought in an extra £2.5-£3 billion. We have spent a lot of money on players.

"We are financially strong. We are self-sustaining. We don't have an umbilical cord that we are concerned about. There's negativity about us doing sponsorship deals but they allow us to do things in the transfer market which other clubs struggle to do.

"We absolutely feel we are on the right track to getting back to winning trophies."

Woodward's own position at the Red Devils has been the subject of increasing criticism but he believes he's the right man to lead the club back to silverware.

"I understand the scrutiny; it's part of the job. And I don't want to be famous and can't be mates with the players," he said.

"But we have to do everything we possibly can to get back to winning the Premier League. We are not successful until we do. Second is not success - we have to win the Premier League."

United are currently 13th in the league after being held to a 1-1 draw by on Sunday.