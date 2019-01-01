Women's World Cup 2023: Where will next finals be held & how many countries will take part?

A total of 10 countries are vying to bid for hosting rights for the next iteration of the Women's World Cup

Following the excitement of the 2019 Women's World Cup in which the U.S. women's team clinched a record fourth title, attention will no doubt turn to the next edition of the tournament.

The next edition of the Women's World Cup will be in 2023, and Goal brings you all you need to know about where it will be held and how many teams will take part.

Where will the Women's World Cup 2023 finals be held?

The host nation for the 2023 World Cup has not yet been confirmed, with FIFA expected to announce the successful candidate on March 20, 2020.

There are currently nine bids from 10 countries for the rights to host the 2023 finals.

, , , , , , New Zealand, and /North Korea (joint bid) are the official bidders.

A total of 37 FIFA board members will participate in the vote for their country of choice in a secret ballot (which is a different format to the voting process for the 2026 men's World Cup).

Asia has hosted the tournament twice, in 1991 and 2007, both in . They are the only federation bidders to have hosted the tournament, with Africa, South America and Oceania never having hosted.

How many countries will take part?

Currently, the tournament will involve 24 national teams (including that of the host nation, who will automatically qualify), assuming that the current format of the finals is kept.

However, in July 2019, FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed a desire to expand the Women's World Cup from 24 teams to 32 teams, with a possibility of starting with the 2023 edition.

“We need to do more to make sure that this gap [between Europe and other continents] doesn’t become bigger," Infantino said.

"We want to channel part of this investment into the grassroots of the game all over the world. We need to invest much more where there is no women’s football, rather than where the women’s game already exists.”

Currently, the USWNT earned $4 million (£3.2m) for winning the 2019 Women's World Cup with the total prize money awarded to all participating teams this summer in the region of $30m (£24m). Both sums are double of what the Women's World Cup paid teams during the 2015 tournament, but it is still 7.5 per cent of the total prize money awarded to the 2018 men's World Cup champions, .

During the 2018 World Cup in , 32 teams competed for $400m (£315m) in prize money, with champions France being awarded $38m (£29m).